Is Andrew Tate back in jail?

The one-time world’s most popular influencer, Andrew Tate, is in familiar hot water again — but is the controversial social media celebrity back in jail in Romania?

Andrew Tate was detained on Tuesday, March 12 in Bucharest, but released shortly thereafter following a ruling for the brothers — Andrew and Tristan Tate — to be extradited to the United Kingdom to face charges stemming from multiple different allegations of rape and sexual assault from a decade ago. The extradition will take place after the conclusion of their current court case in Romania — which involve charges of human trafficking — where they have been ordered to remain since last year.

McCue Jury and Partners, a law firm in Great Britain, is representing the four women who accused Tate of sexual assault, and claimed that they received information alleging that Andrew Tate intends to flee Romania, which in turn prompted them to contact British police, which led to authorities in the U.K. pressuring Romanian law enforcement to arrest the influencer. The law firm has since stated, “We are grateful that the British authorities have decided to take action and take heed of our concerns.”

Jack Beeston, one of the lawyers of the firm, further noted that the information spoken of unintentionally came from Andrew Tate’s friend — an online influencer named Adin Ross — who inadvertently read a text message from Andrew Tate while live-streaming. The message was an invite to stream for a week in Romania, but the text message from Tate started by saying, as read aloud by Ross, “I’m gonna be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back.”

After reading the message, Ross did not seem to comprehend the severity of the statement, nor realize that it was not meant to be read publicly. Given that it appears that the Tate brothers intended to flee Romania, it’s surprising that they were released from custody.

A spokeswoman for the Tate brothers addressed the Adin Ross video by denying that that the brothers had any plans to flee the country, though doesn’t deny that Andrew sent the text message, adding, “We believe this rumor has originated from a popular online influencer who misconstrued a text message from our clients while streaming live.”

The Tate brothers briefly answered reporters questions after the ruling, and stated that they look forward to clearing their names in Romania.

Andrew Tate also stated, “We are innocent men. We’re very innocent men and in time everybody’s going to see that.”

The brothers had been detained in Romania for several months last year while authorities searched for evidence of the human trafficking allegations against them, which is the case that is still ongoing.

