Why are people trying to find out their ‘Breeding Difficulty’? The new pet store quiz trend, explained

If anyone needed another reason to hit snooze this morning, we think we’ve found one for you. The phrase #BreedingDifficulty has begun to to trend on Twitter, and no one can seem to figure out why. Seriously, could 2023 get any stranger?

Based on an odd toasteed test, this short quiz is pretty darn simple. Enter your name, and voila! – you’ll find out the price you’d fetch at the pet store, your personality type, the food you’d need, and how aggressive you could be. Sometimes, without warning, the internet shows us just how strange it can be.

WDUM BREEDING DIFFICULTY ONE STAR? pic.twitter.com/3iH3NfaMPK — Hat 🎩 (@hatboi__) January 26, 2023

Can we just cut the crap and agree that we’re living in a simulation after all? Between the top-secret documents, a mass shooting, and ongoing war in Ukraine — the last thing anyone needed is a quiz centered around how well (or not so well) pets get it on.

Some thrill-seeking Twitter users have decided to have a little fun with this trending term, as memes on the subject continue to appear across the platform.

I just opened Twitter and what the fuck? #BreedingDifficulty pic.twitter.com/oxf77oAj1N — MrSprite (@Chancllor0718) January 26, 2023

This about sums up our thoughts on the subject.

Me is about to go to school' hey lets check twitter and see whats u-

Breeding Difficulty: is trending

Me: pic.twitter.com/xKZ6VxdB5P — icelandicgamer (@icelandicgaming) January 26, 2023

If you’d have stuck a hidden camera in our news room, this was the face we were making.

With a little context, thankfully, this term isn’t as sinister as it appears to be. Still, the reasons behind why it’s trending in the first place continue to elude us. Like most things on the internet though, it won’t last forever. So if #BreedingDifficulty is starting to make your skin crawl, don’t worry, something just as weird will take its place before you know it.