‘Why are the options so perfect?’: DoorDash unveils surprisingly accurate ‘girl dinner’ category

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last several months, then you know the “Girl Dinner” meme has been sweeping across the internet and growing in popularity with each passing day. Initially kickstarted in May, the coined phrase features someone sharing a clip of a relatively average meal that’s solely made for the perfect “girl dinner.” But if you thought the trend was hot enough before, then the ever-popular meme has just been taken up a notch thanks to the creatives behind DoorDash.

As entertaining as ordering from an online food service can get, an interesting predicament was shared over on TikTok, where one user showcased DoorDash having a specific “Girl Dinner” category amongst its other food categories. Taking a venture into the aforementioned category, a wide range of food items were listed — with everything from Nerds gummy candies to seedless green grapes. Talk about a large variety of options.

But if there were anything at all to nitpick about the specific category, it’s worth noting that a strong portion of foods listed in that category is basically junk foods jam-packed with artificial flavors and dyes to maintain an addictive taste. In fact, many of these items were bags of candy and potato chips — which doesn’t exactly sound like a healthy idea when it’s usually smart to consume healthy options to maintain a positive mindset and keep your body healthy.

Taking a step back, there’s certainly no denying that it’s important to construct healthy meals to enjoy a healthy life. And, of course, these meals would typically contain fruits, vegetables, protein meats, low in sugars, and unnecessary fats. That’s certainly not to say that there weren’t helpings of grapes and strawberries seen in that category, but being drowned out by sugar-packed donuts isn’t always the ideal girl dinner.

Nevertheless, some users insisted that “the options” were perfect — which isn’t exactly a bad call when sometimes all you need in life is to sit down and pop a few Chex Mix snacks into your mouth. So while choosing healthy most of the time is the smart choice, it also doesn’t hurt to enjoy junk foods once in a while when you just need a momentary break from the troubles of life.