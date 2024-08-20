‘Why do people take these risks?’: Woman nearly relives ‘127 Hours’ when she winds up trapped and alone 400 feet down a gaping canyon

Mountain climbing is no joke, and there is a real possibility of getting seriously injured, or worse. When James Franco starred in the 2010 wilderness survival film 127 Hours, it gave us all peak levels of anxiety, and the moment he amputated his arm will be remembered as one of the most horrific and blood pressure-raising incidents on film. This is likely what was going through TikTok user elfyouall‘s mind when she experienced the unthinkable on one of her recent climbing adventures: she became trapped in a canyon!

The TikToker shared a short clip on the social media platform showing her trapped between two large rock surfaces and what looked like a steep drop below her. The text onscreen reads, “what I thought were my final moments.” Luckily, rescuers were on their way and elfyouall can be seen waving to a helicopter. When you see what happens to her, you understand why thoughts of horror are going through her mind.

In the caption, she shared more about the incident, writing, “Trapped 400 feet in a canyon with no service. Unable to sit or lay down. A miracle happened. #canyoneering #trapped #claustrophobia #lifeflight.”

At the end of the clip, which thankfully has a happy ending, elfyouall reveals that she was “being life flighted to the hospital.” Now, we’re not going to lie: watching this video makes us feel grateful that we are enjoying the comfort of our homes instead of being adventurous and potentially risking our lives.

TikTok reacts to the mountain climbing moment that went wrong

People have reacted to the video in the comments, and many TikToker users have mentioned 127 Hours. “Did u not watch 127 hours?? WHYY,” a comment reads. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “Yall watched 127 hours right?! glad you’re okay!” Other reactions include, “127 hours movie is all I thought about,” “What in the 127 hours??!” and “my fav thing about hiking canyons is that you don’t have to do it.”

Others have reacted to the mountain climber’s outfit, as she appears to be wearing scandals and not hiking boots (which, as we can only imagine, would not do you any favors when it comes to improving grip). “Ok but to be fr why are u wearing sandals,” a comment reads. It has been liked over 300,000 times. “What’s crazier is that you decided to go on a hike wearing sandals,” another person weighed in.

The good thing is that this woman was able to walk away (or rather, she was airlifted away) from an incident that could have had a much more sinister outcome.

