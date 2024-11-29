‘Why does this never happen to me’: Woman hospitalized when she’s hit by Amazon van, but she’s excited for that sweet, sweet lawsuit money

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. And when life hands you a trip to the hospital because you were hit by a car, you prepare for a huge payday!

A TikTok influencer has gone viral after sharing her chaotic, but oddly amusing, story of being hit by an Amazon delivery van. While the situation sounds terrifying on paper, her reaction has the internet buzzing with a mix of shock, laughter, and disbelief.

Run me me millions!

An influencer, @.essj3557, whose video has racked up over 6 million views, first shared her story on TikTok from a hospital bed with a neck brace on. The video’s text read: “Me getting hit by a van and realizing it’s an Amazon van.”

Despite the dire setup, she flashes a sly smile, clearly optimistic about her chances of scoring a hefty settlement. Her caption was unapologetically cheeky as she told Amazon to run her some money. As expected, the comment section lit up like a Christmas tree. Some expressed concern for her well-being, sending heartfelt messages and virtual hugs. But others weren’t as convinced that her alleged jackpot was a sure thing. One commenter wrote:

“I literally got into a car accident from an Amazon driver hitting me while I was 38 weeks pregnant and got sent into labor. All I got offered was free massage therapy.”

Still, plenty of others rallied behind her, urging her to lawyer up and get the bag. One user also advised, that although the settlement might take some time, it was going to be worth it in the end. Another reminded her that a private investigator might be watching her, so she shouldn’t do anything that could risk her check. The mix of encouragement, cautionary tales, and legal strategies turned the comments section into a pseudo-support group.

She comes with receipts

@.essj3557 Heres the video yall are asking for I dont have the inital crash on video it was unexpected!!! But best believe them van cameras are going to show him road rage chasing me, me pulling over to see what his problem was, and then once my folks got out the car he sped off all crazy hitting me!!!! Amazon lets get thit dealt with the right way please this isnt cool at all! #amazon #gettinghitbyamazon #oakland #thetown ♬ Pressure – BossMan Dlow

However, not everyone was Team Amazon payout. Some users suggested she take down the video altogether, warning her it might hurt her case. Instead of backing off, the influencer doubled down with a follow-up video, explaining exactly what went down. Apparently, the Amazon driver had a serious case of road rage. After running a red light and nearly hitting her, the driver performed an illegal U-turn, and began chasing her through the streets of Oakland. When she pulled over to de-escalate, the driver hit her car and took off. She captioned her second post: “You’re telling me to remove my video like I’m scared for them to see it? I have it on video… I hope Amazon sees this and does the right thing.”

And clearly she isn’t bluffing. In yet another update, the influencer posted video footage of the hit-and-run. The clip captured everything: the Amazon van, the driver’s face, and the moment of impact. It ends with her speaking to police, proving she’s not just about the laughs, but also about providing the receipts. The saga has sparked a mix of outrage and hilarity, with viewers split between rooting for her to win her case, and pointing out the harsh realities of dealing with big corporations. Whether or not Amazon will “run her money” remains to be seen, but she’s hopeful, and she’s not backing out.

