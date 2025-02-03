‘Why is this so final destination coded’: Boyfriend is absolutely no help when girlfriend gets trapped in massage chair

Final Destination has been a favorite horror franchise for many ever since the first movie came out in 2000. Unlike slashers that feature killers wearing masks and wielding knives, the villain in these movies is Death, and Death kills people in some truly bonkers ways. The films are brutal reminders of the dangers of everyday objects. And, one TikTok user found out, sometimes real life imitates art (or horror movies).

@life.is.no.fun0 shared an unnerving moment of his girlfriend being “trapped in a massage chair.” She looks terrified and like she can’t move at all. Wait, was this supposed to be calming and relaxing?! Also, I want to know what happened next. Did the boyfriend save the day and get his partner out of the chair? Was he unable to, so he called for help? Did she save herself?

Okay, we might not get those answers, but at least some can relate to this freaky scenario. Several people commented that this has happened to them, too, which makes you wonder if maybe massage chairs should be avoided entirely. One user wrote, “Killer sofa vibes.” Another pointed out that this would be a scene from a horror franchise: “why is this so final destination coded.” Another mentioned the 2022 film Margaux, which features a massage chair that can kill people. Again, why do these exist, and how do we get rid of them?

If hearing about people getting stuck in stores or forced to hang out in a subway train for a while freaks you out, then getting in a massage chair seems like an awful idea. After all, at least you can move around in those other scenarios. And, since so many people count massages among their self-care activities, this is an important PSA about how creepy massage chairs can be. At least if you go to a massage therapist, you can avoid this freaky chair and not get a taste of being a horror movie character.

The American Massage Therapy Association said around 21% of Americans got massages in 2020. And a 2024 study led by Baylor University researchers that surveyed over 27,000 discovered that, in 2021, 11.1% of adults in the United States went to a massage therapist. 6% went for “pain” and 8.5% for “overall health.” They would probably be hurting a lot more if they spent that time confined to a massage chair instead.

This TikTok user’s girlfriend definitely isn’t alone in her massage chair plight, but thankfully she didn’t get hurt in the process. Some have had a harsher time, though. In 2022, the Miami Herald reported that a woman’s foot got caught in an electric massage chair in Naples, Florida. She had to endure this painful situation for an hour and 40 minutes and the Naples Fire-Rescue Department came to her aid. They took the rods off her foot with an electric grinder and had to turn the power off. That sounds terrible! It’s enough to make you wonder if living with stressors is a better idea than trying to relax.

So, since massages can be useful for those struggling with depression and anxiety and there are so many positives, including reducing cortisol, maybe it’s best to book an appointment at a local spa and forget the massage chairs. And, to the writers of the next Final Destination movie, don’t get any ideas!

