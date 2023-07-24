‘Why is this so universally accurate?’: Grocery boys turn driveway stroll into a fashion show

We’ve all been there. Someone comes home after shopping and asks you to help them out with the groceries. But, wait, the only shoes by the door are too large, too small, or just really not the right fit for the occasion. Do you waste precious time and go off in search of some of your own footwear? It might seem tempting, but when you’re next in this situation yourself, just remember to follow the example of these fashionista trend-setters.

In this hilarious TikTok, three guys aim to aid in bringing the groceries indoors, only to find a collection of random shoes, high-heels, and a single rollerblade waiting by the door. But do they back away from the challenge? No, no, they do not. Cue an ’80s power ballad and an uber-confident strut down the driveway… Followed by a super-awkward climb back up with bags in hand.

Though few of us can hope to make this walk with such style, the comments to this video are full of those who see either themselves or their loved ones reflected in these three booted bros. “Why is this so universally accurate?” wrote one, while another added, “This is the most accurate and realistic depiction of boy mom life.” On the other hand, some are just finding out how the other half lives: “Y’all wear shoes? I’m hopping barefoot through the snow, grabbing bag.”

The composition of this TikTok is truly a thing of beauty, though. “The music, the synchronized steps, the accuracy, PERFECTION,” praised one user, while another highlighted one performer in particular: “The one brother was sashaying the runway in those heels!”

The lesson learned from this TikTok? Work with what you got. Like one commenter put it, “Anything beats walking that extra 3 feet for regular shoes.”