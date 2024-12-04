‘Why would she say that???!!’: Wife makes jaw-dropping admission to husband right as he drops her off at her high school reunion

High school reunions can be many things. For various reasons, they can be exciting, rewarding, nerve-wracking, or cringe-inducing if embarrassing moments from the past are brought up or even still in the memories of fellow former students. However, the latter issue doesn’t seem to bother one woman, as a viral TikTok she appears in shows.

Recommended Videos

In the 13-second video, uploaded by Kate (username @barstoolkate), there’s a caption on the screen, saying, “THANKS TO PAT FOR DROPPING ME OFF AT MY 20TH HIGH SCHOOL REUNION,” as an excited Kate gets dropped off at the event by her husband. Before she closes the car door behind her, and after he says, “Have fun, call me if you need me,” she says to him, “Alright, some of these guys fingered me, haha!”

It’s quite the admission — and quite the revelation, given she’s about to enter an event alone, where said “guys” will have assembled. However, the husband’s amused reaction suggests he takes the comment in good humor.

For the record, the video’s description says, “Had a blast!” We have a feeling that’s a risqué play on words, given the content, but we’ll say no more!

Of course, the hilarious video garnered a significant response from TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

The abrupt admission took aback many users. They expressed their shock by writing things like, “I can’t count how many times I’ve watched this and I’m still shocked,” “Am I the only one to play this back twice to make sure you heard what you thought you heard?” and “Why would she say that!!!??”

Others found it hilarious, writing things like, “That is the funniest most unexpected thing I’ve ever heard,” “Most people say LOL and don’t really mean it, but I actually LOL’d,” “This instantly, instantly became my favorite video of all time for the last 20 years,” and “This is hands down the funniest video I’ve seen in a long while. I’m gonna periodically laugh throughout the day remembering it.”

Several users enjoyed Kate’s cheeky laugh at the end of her admission, commenting such things as “the HA HA did it for me,” “The laugh at the end had me cackling in my quiet office,” “It’s not even the comment, it’s the “huhHAH!” at the end,” and “it’s the “ha-ha” before closing the door for me…..”

There was also plenty of praise for the way her husband reacted. Comments of that nature included, “He took that like a champ,” “I need a man who can take my humor like this,” and “Bro your so awesome. You didn’t even flinch with her final comment. You sir understand what it takes to be a real man.”

Some noted the description (“Had a blast!”) and wrote, “Is the written caption on purpose, or just coincidence?” and “The caption is fully intentional.” We agree with the latter.

Meanwhile, one woman simply proclaimed, “She’s an icon she’s a legend and she IS the moment.”

According to grouptravel.org, on average, about 20% to 30% of any given graduating class will attend the subsequent class reunion. That means at least 70% typically won’t. Given that many people will have had similar experiences to Kate but not be so admirably unbothered by it, that’s hardly surprising!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy