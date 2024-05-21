TikTok screenshots via King B
‘Why would they be hiding him?’: School refuses to surrender child back to his parent, threatens him with legal action when he demands his son

Not being allowed to see or be near your child is pretty much a worst nightmare scenario for any parent, but unfortunately that nightmare came true for one concerned dad who was forcibly kept away from his son for hours by the boy’s own school.

TikTok user King B went viral for sharing the raw footage of himself speaking with a police officer at the school, demanding to speak with his son. The worried, and understandably incensed, father explains that he was called in by the teachers because they were concerned about his son, but now he’s been waiting for two hours and has not been allowed to either see him or even know where he is.

King B recaps that he was told that he would be able to see his son when a police officer arrived, but now that the cop is there he’s told that they have to wait until a medic arrives. When the police officer warns him that he’s heading for a disruption charge if he keeps up his behavior, King B warns that, if he doesn’t see his son in five minutes, he’s going to post this video and it’s going to go viral. With nearly 700k hearts, it’s fair to say his prediction was spot-on.

@theprototype88

The principal wouldnt come out but this cop could care less about what im saying he just wants to do what they tell him. They are literally holding my son hostage

♬ original sound – King B

After watching this alarming and troubling scene, TikTok was obviously desperate to find out more — why the school was keeping the boy away from him and, most importantly, whether he got him back? Thankfully, King B ultimately posted an update in which he gave us the full context and confirmed that, yes, he did eventually take his son home.

@theprototype88

He has rhinovirus everybody thats it! No substances in his system

♬ original sound – King B

As some had already theorized, the school suspected the boy had taken drugs and/or was suicidally depressed as he was apparently not acting like himself and looked ill and tired. If King B had been allowed to see his son and they had listened to what he had to say, they would’ve found out that he suffering from rhinovirus. Instead it took many hours and various hospital tests to prove that he was simply sick and had no illegal substances in his system.

TikTok is in agreement that King B is a loving and attentive father — the boy’s sole parent and caregiver following the tragic passing of his mother. “As a child psychologist, it warmed my heart hearing how you talk about your son and his emotional needs!” someone commented. “He’s very lucky to have you. I’m so sorry this happened!”

This situation is especially galling considering that the school is specialized in ESL (Educational Social Learning) so the faculty should know exactly the best way to handle a scenario like this. Another well-educated commenter offered a handy tip for King B and any other parents going through a similar ordeal. “Since he has an IEP, contact the Office of Civil Rights and file a complaint,” they shared. “An OCR complaint is just about the only thing that gets anything changed in a school. I was a school counselor for 26 yr.”

