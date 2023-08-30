‘Wicked Witch of the East bro vibes’: Employee captures his two bosses getting into a hilarious heated argument over hot dogs

Anybody who spent more than a solitary week on Vine back in the day will fondly remember the iconic viral video depicting an unforgettable argument between two guys over witches and princesses in The Wizard of Oz. During the memeable clip, one man shouts “Wicked Witch of the East, bro” — a quotable line which eventually made its rounds all over the internet. Flash forward to now, and a mind-blowing argument over hot dogs has suddenly jogged our memories and brought back that vivacious Vine energy.

The altercation was posted over on TikTok, where one user shared a gut-busting argument between his bosses on the platform. In the clip, the OP recorded himself smiling in the back seat of the car as his two bosses in the front seats debated whether or not a human mouth could fit 6 hot dogs into it. While one boss was adamant the trick could be done, the other boss was much more aggressive in making his point that the jaw would break before 6 hot dogs could fit.

The entire argument might seem incredibly silly to the outside eye, but when you step back and remember that particular Vine where those guys were debating The Wizard of Oz, then it certainly doesn’t seem that shocking to know that similar arguments are being had on TikTok. After all, most folks would agree that TikTok is this decade’s Vine.

More than that, the argument doesn’t seem too silly seeing as the actual facts surrounding mouth expansion is pretty interesting. As per MyHealth, the normal measurement of mouth opening in the average person is 30–50 mm, although some individuals can have a reduced mouth opening with just a 20 mm measurement.