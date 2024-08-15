‘Woman, you’re off your rocker’: Enraged lady boots beachgoers off ‘her’ property, only to be corrected by state officials

A trip to your local beach should be a pleasant and relaxing experience, right? Unfortunately, that’s not always the case because some people and their bizarre behavior ruin things for everyone! Take this lady (or perhaps a more accurate description is “Karen”), for example, who recently became the inspiration for a short TikTok because she thought she had the right to cordon off part of the public beach for her use.

In the video shared by TikTok user rosiecheeks_irl, the woman was filmed using rope to section off an area of the beach, all while screaming profanities at beach-goers. She’s clearly having a lot more than a bad day. “You’re in my property,” she yells. “Get moving.” And her anger is even directed at young children. Yikes.

Why is Karen at the beach losing her cool?

@rosiecheeks_irl Karen on Laguna Beach extending the property to a public area… we were never on her her property at all. She even told my friend her ass was out bcs she was wearing a dress… its a beach?? #victoriabeach #karen ♬ original sound – Rosie

Rosiecheeks_irl shared more about what was happening in the caption of her post, and really, it makes you want to never leave your home rather than encounter a woman like this. “Karen on Laguna Beach extending the property to a public area … we were never on her her property at all,” she wrote. “She even told my friend her ass was out bcs she was wearing a dress … its a beach??”

Rosiecheeks_irl remained remarkably relaxed during the encounter, ending her video with a comment that made us giggle as she referred to the woman as “Karen of the week.” Her post has attracted a lot of attention, and she has been asked several questions about her experience, including the location of the home. “Idk her address, but the one next to hers is for sale,” she replied. Given the behavior of this woman in the video, you have to wonder if she drove out her neighbors by making their living situation unbearable!

Others have offered their plans for revenge. “I KNOW EXACTLY where this is!!! Glad you tagged the location. You can’t miss this home,” a comment reads. “I say we post up with umbrellas, chairs & take LOTS of IG pics.” Another person had similar thoughts on how to annoy this woman. “Sooo, what I’m hearing is, we all having a family beach day at the exact same time in that exact same spot on the exact same day coincidentally?” they wrote.

Other reactions include, “you are so much better than me. there would have been a whole beach rave right at that location within 10 minutes if it was my decision,” and “Where is this at? I really want to go to the beach now.”

Sometimes, the mind boggles at the ridiculousness of people. The silver lining to this story is this woman did get what was coming to her (maybe not in terms of karma, but she was legally told to reign it in). A comment on the post reveals that Karen received a fine for her actions. “And @404 [by L.A. Times] today confirmed the State Coastal Comission has issued her a fine for harassing beachgoers, and ordered her to remove the ropes by Sept. 1st. She has till Aug. 16th to reply,” the comment reads.

