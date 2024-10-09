‘I took my fiancé home to meet my family and I left with no fiancé’: Woman’s life gets turned upside down when family reunion goes very wrong

Introducing your partner to your family is a nerve-wracking milestone in every relationship — will your beau get along with your brothers and sisters? Will your dad decide to give his blessing? While these might feel like apocalyptic problems at the time, and will determine how awkward your future Thanksgivings will be, ultimately they might not kill a couple stone dead. For one unfortunate romantic, though, a reluctant family reunion cost her her fiancé.

Recommended Videos

TikToker Jamie Nelson — whose connection to the story we’ll come back to in a minute — shocked us all when she revealed the story of what happened when one unlucky-in-love woman begrudgingly took her newly engaged partner along for a family get-together. Our heroine admitted she had no interest in reconnecting with her estranged folks, but it was important to her husband-to-be to seek their approval, so off they went. At first, things actually went much better than expected. So much so that the future bride accepted when her siblings invited her and her fiancé to spend the weekend with them and their spouses at the family’s vacation cabin.

That was her first mistake.

On the penultimate day of the trip, the wheels spiraled off the feel-good tone when the woman’s sister and her husband got into a bad, all-morning fight, leading said spouse to flee the cabin. To lift their spirits, they all agreed to go for a hike, but Mr. Fiancé decided this should be a sibs-only excursion so he stayed behind. Partway through the hike, the sister said she wasn’t feeling up to it anymore and returned to the cabin. Although encouraged by her brother and his partner to keep going, our heroine didn’t feel like continuing the walk and so went back to the cabin, too.

This was her second mistake. Or, maybe, from a certain point of view, her first stroke of luck.

As Jamie tells it, when the woman entered the cabin she heard “soft moans” and “a familiar grunt” and, following the sounds to their source, she discovered her sister and her fiancé “in the worst way.” She didn’t go to town on the cheating couple, though, but instead quietly took a photo of them in flagrante delicto and removed herself from the room. She then left her engagement ring on the kitchen counter, sent the incriminating pic to the family group chat, turned off her phone, and got the hell out of there.

“My engagement is over, I removed myself from the family group chat, I haven’t talked to anybody about it since, and honestly for the last few months I’ve just kinda felt empty,” Jamie concludes.

It’s a wild experience, with as much salacity, scandal, and juicy storytelling twists to fuel a whole film, but Jamie felt compelled to clear something up after people started asking about her well-being and requesting follow-ups in the comments. Thankfully, this did not happen to Jamie herself. As she makes clear in her tags, this story originated on Reddit.

“A lot of people don’t read that and they think it’s my life, when it’s not,” Jamie clarified, “because I post a lot of these stories and if they were all my life I would probably be… dead.”

So, yes, while it didn’t happen to Jamie, this story is (as far as we know) true. Don’t let it stop you from believing in love, though, as the latest polls find that most married couples are faithful. As of 2024, only 13% of married women and 20% of married men admitted to cheating. Although, I guess, the operative word there is “admitted.” Sometimes it takes someone barging into a cabin bedroom to uncover the truth.

Hottest Electronics On Amazon This Week

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy