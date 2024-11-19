‘Wrong ball’: Puppy turns its papa’s playtime painful after mistaking his privates for a chew toy

Anyone with male reproductive organs knows that the slightest impact in that area, whether blunt or sharp, can cause tremendous pain. So, imagine what it must feel like to have a small creature with pointy teeth chomp down on them. Ouch, right?! So, imagine how a poor American Bully dog feels in a TikTok that’s gone viral after its private parts were bitten by a playful Bully puppy (presumably the unfortunate victim’s offspring).

In the 10-second video, uploaded by the EXACT BULLIES account (username @tyson.calla.ivy), the two pooches are merrily playing tug-of-war with a chew toy until the older dog predictably wins. Clearly frustrated at his loss, the little one sees its conqueror’s swinging scrotum and launches a vicious attack, latching onto it with his mighty jaws.

His victim lets out a high-pitched yelp, and the culprit lets go, only to be angrily confronted by his pained prey. However, knowing the culprit is just a baby, he restrains himself and settles for an intimidating stare and a little nudge to show the infant who’s boss.

The hilarious video has accumulated millions of likes and thousands of comments from amused TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

The funniest comment came from someone referencing the fact that the puppies were playing with toys, which can include balls. They wrote, “Wrong ball.” A close second was “whys this look like Kevin Hart and The Rock.”

Several people noted the older dog’s restrained reaction, with some praising him for not being more aggressive. Such comments included, “That dog reacted perfectly correctly tho, can we talk about that? This feared aggressive breed just turned and corrected the pup, no blood shed,” “He had to practice gentle parenting,” and “He had to remember it was just a baby…”

Others were amused by the noise the older dog made when he was bitten, with some saying he sounded like one of the squeaky toys dogs play with. They said things like, “the fact that it actually made him squeak like a toy lmao,” “well it squeaked,” “Grabbed my squeaky toy, grab your squeaky toy. Now squeak. lol,” and “Did that noise just come out of the big boy???”

On a more serious note, several people noted that the dogs in the video had their ears cropped, which is seen as an unpleasant practice in many parts of the world. Concerned users wrote things like, “Leave their ears alone,” “Omg, the ears! That is thankfully not legal in Norway,” and “but why they have their ears cut?”

Finally, one extremely witty reply came from a user who wrote, “bro attacked his own spawn point.” Bully breeds (American Bullies, French Bulldogs, Bulldogs, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Boston Terriers, English Bulldogs, and American Pit Bull Terriers, for example) are incredibly popular in the United States — in fact, they’re the most popular breed in 21 states and among the top percentile for best-tempered dogs in the nation.

American Bullies, in particular, are viewed as being most compatible with American people and boast a perfect 100 score regarding their temperament (per WebProNews). The flipside is that other countries have tight restrictions on the breed, with Germany, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom imposing outright bans after a spate of fatal attacks.

