‘Yeah you should wake dad’: Mother-daughter duo attempt to fix a major mistake without waking dad, instead they flood the house

We’ve all made a mistake and tried to hide it from our parents. Whether it’s a broken vase, or a scratch on their car, everyone’s been there. A less common situation, however, is hiding one parent’s mistake from the other.

In a now-viral TikTok, a mother-daughter duo attempted to do just that, but to disastrous effect. The text in the video read, “When your mom flooded the house but doesn’t want to wake your dad.” We hate to be the ones breaking it to her, but shushing her daughter won’t make any difference. Thankfully, another contender for the Husband of the Year award was close by.

Mom made make-shift Niagara Falls

Everything about this less than 10-second TikTok is simply hilarious. The video was posted on MaryandBri’s account. The twin sisters, also singers, often post funny family content with their parents and multiple siblings. These videos have racked up millions of likes, with this one at 400 thousand likes, and counting.

The clip was captioned, “just a small leak,” which was obviously heavily understating things. It starts with one of the sisters covering her mouth in shock before she flips the camera to show her mother, standing at the foot of the stairs, trying to cover up her misdeeds. Her mother had already draped multiple towels on the stairs and railing to try to catch the water dripping down from the upper floor. As the camera landed on her, she raised a finger to her lips to shush her daughter.

Dad’s a good sport after all

Everyone in the comments immediately wanted to know how her mom ended up flooding the house so badly, with a cheeky comment reading: “Yeah, you should wake dad.” Considering that the water was steadily dripping down the stairs, it wasn’t just a small leak, and dad would have found out one way or the other! The creator explained in the comments that her mom had simply left a tap turned on. “She was cleaning the bathroom and filled the sink and forgot about it and left the water running,” she wrote.

Nonetheless, the explanation only spurred more questions, because people started wondering just how long she’d have to leave the sink running for it to flood the house so badly. One of the comments read, “The way I’d have run to bed and pretended like I didn’t know anything about it.”

In a second, stitched video, we see her dad come to the rescue with a ladder and some plaster. He jokingly asked, “Where is she now? She disappears when the work has to get done!” just as her mom came down the stairs. She hilariously tried to defend herself by saying, “It’s not so bad!” but he wasn’t having it. The camera eventually panned to the ceiling where the plaster had peeled thanks to the flooding, as her dad jokingly said, “Now I know why they call it Labor Day. I’m the laborer.”

He continued to tease his wife as he climbed the ladder to fix up the ceiling, saying, “You really think I wasn’t going to find out? Who’s not gonna find out? My whole house is falling apart!” Both mother and daughter were laughing as he got to work, and the comments were glad to see that he was such a good sport about it.

