‘If not game why game shape?’: Careless kiddo destroys a pricey console when he mistakes a tool for a title

Children are a gift. A treasure brave humans bring into this world to keep the race going, and to enrich their lives via a million tiny precious moments played out over a lifetime.

They’re also destructive little gremlins, and have a unique and painful tendency to target and destroy only the most valuable possessions. It’s happened a million times, to a million parents, but few earned the support flooding onto TikTok user Hunter Jarrel (@hunterjarrell55)’s page, where commenters are sharing in the devastation only a parent can truly understand.

Jarrell’s terror of a tot was kind enough to ruin the fun for everyone when they zeroed in on the creator’s Xbox for a failed gaming sesh. Unfortunately, small eyes aren’t great at differentiating between games and game-shaped sundry, which left Jarrell’s kid to try their hand at improvisation. They spotted a distinctly game-ish item, and slid it right into the disk reader, all without realizing it was actually a Dewalt sanding pad. They gave the inside of the console a nice polish, and almost certainly ruined it for good.

Now Jarrell is the proud owner of a useless brick that was once an Xbox (it looks like a Series S), along with a child he’s forced to keep loving despite the destruction they’ve wrought. The only real positive is the video they managed to capture, which earned more than 4 million views, and the absolutely priceless comments from viewers.

As if the unceasing jokes about a fresh release weren’t enough — from “I love Dewalt 4” to “Is that the GOTY edition dewalt?” — commenters were happy to pile on with hilarious takeaways about the console destroying canon event that graces each of our timelines eventually. The comment section is absolutely overflowing with hysterical jokes, and thankfully they seem to have soothed the pain Jarrell was feeling in the direct wake of his discovery.

It’s thoroughly inadvisable for anyone else to make an attempt at playing “Dewalt: Legend of the Circular Saw” on their own consoles, especially in this economy. It seems Jarrell is blessedly even-keeled about the whole thing, but he’s out some serious cash thanks to his kid’s mishap. Xbox has already moved onto a fresh console — the latest on the market is now the Xbox Series X — but a Series S will still run consumers hundreds of dollars. Typically, the console still costs nearly $300, and that’s without any additional storage tacked on.

Jarell is taking things extremely well for someone who’s now out a minimum of $250, proving that parenthood was a good path. I could never muster the patience required to react positively — and even with humor — to such an expensive mistake, which is why Jarell is a parent, and I am a childless cat lady basking in my fully-functioning consoles.

