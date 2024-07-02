‘You could be solving a cold case’: New homeowner rips up tile and discovers a suspicious stain that demands police attention

Most of us have overreacted in the past to a piece of information that we may have blown a little out of proportion. Many of us too have had something legitimately concerning happening in our lives, but for one reason or another, we needed someone to tell us whether proportionately freaking out was the acceptable thing to do.

Yes, in this TikToker’s case, she would indeed have every reason to lose her mind. However, she is quite calm and composed as she tells her prospective audience: “Someone tell me that I’m overreacting.”

She is not, probably. I have seen people more outwardly distressed by a bug inside their home than by a potential cold case crime scene inside the house they just recently bought.

Is this TikTok video the beginning of a cold case being reopened?

Imagine buying a new house and accidentally uncovering what could or could not be an old bloody murder scene.

If you have watched a decent dose of true crime, and seen some crime scene photos, you would likely come to the immediate conclusion this lady, Audrey, came to. A leak prompted the new homeowners to peel off the laundry room’s flooring in search of the cause – one of the few only rooms in the house that had flooring – and found what very much looks like a pool of dried blood and bloody footprints. The footstep stains include not only bare feet but also shoe imprints, hinting at a minimum of two individuals being present.

Among the many comments suggesting plans of action or asking for updates, one commenter offered a less grim hypothesis: “So it could be Redgard, it’s used in waterproofing spaces for showers/tubs. Obviously, this looks VERY suspicious, but redgard would at least be red in color!!!” Redgard is a waterproof substance to prevent cracking in tile floors, which makes it a legitimate suggestion.

Some people were not only demanding updates but also doubting the veracity of the mind-blowing situation. Therefore, Audrey provided an update less than a day ago likely dispelling some of the accusations:

After having the plumber over – who ripped a chunk of the room’s wall – Audrey called the police and requested that an officer have a look at what she had stumbled upon.

The officer – as evidenced in the photo she included – inspected the large stain himself and concluded that it was worth having a team dig deeper into it. According to the officer, there hadn’t been any calls to that address that would indicate anyone had ever been injured – or worse – to the extent the potential evidence suggests.

It still may well be nothing – or something as innocuous as Redgard. There still aren’t definitive answers. Hopefully, this is not some grand mystery and Audrey can live in her new home in peace, resting easy while knowing no one has been murdered there. But, if it is something, let it be the catalyst to some manner of conclusion and justice.

