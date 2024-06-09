TikTok Star Wars bathroom
Image via TikTok / Cornbread Hemp
Category:
Social Media
News

‘It must be preserved at all costs’: New building owners discover jaw-dropping ‘Star Wars’ bathroom in the middle of empty facility

'Star Wars' fans would turn to the dark side for a bathroom like this.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 12:17 pm

After purchasing a new building, a TikTok user has sent the sci-fi community into meltdown. Cornbread Hemp revealed he was part of a group that bought and moved into the unspecified facility, which housed an unbelievable surprise.

Recommended Videos

In a video that’s gone viral, he begins by asking the TikTok community: “What is going on?” before delving into the building itself. He primarily describes the property as “pretty empty” and “a construction site with literal rubble” until he gets to the fantastic room at its center.

The building houses an incredible Star Wars-themed bathroom with some pretty cool features. They include a door with “Jedi” written on it, a tiled mosaic shower with images of characters like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker on it, colored lighting (seemingly reflecting the different colored lightsabers in the Star Wars universe), movie posters, lightsabers above the sinks, and lifesize helmets belonging to characters like Darth Vader and Poe Dameron.

To say it’s not the kind of thing you expect to discover in an otherwise derelict building would be a colossal understatement. Naturally, TikTok users — particularly the ones who are fans of the massively popular sci-fi franchise — had much to say about it.

What was the reaction like on TikTok?

@cornbread.hemp

Not what we were expecting to find during the remodel… If anyone has any ideas on why this is here of what we should do with it LET US KNOW😂😭 #literal #construction #remodel #officefinds #office #literally

♬ original sound – Cornbread Hemp

There were many compliments, with a user called suckisloser427 saying: “that tile work is awesome.” Ian.Wrobel said, “Honestly it’s a vibe. I’d keep the Star Wars bathroom for whatever your brand is.” User #gmalife said, “Now that’s some awesomeness right there!!”

Countless users were keen to encourage the building’s new owners to preserve the bathroom, with Jace Priamo saying, “you better not wreck that tiling lol.” User Culinologistbjb said, “PLEASE Preserve this historical site.” A user called January commented, “I’m not a Star wars fan, but don’t you dare touch that.”

One user, named barkurki, claimed to have worked in the building previously and said, “Yooooo! That’s my old office space.” Cornbread Hemp replied, “We’re honored to take it over.”

Doe Zantamata pinpointed the reason for the bathroom’s bizarre placement, commenting, “he wasn’t allowed to have it at home.” Cornbread Hemp also replied to this one, saying, “this could very well be it.”

TikTok Star Wars bathroom
Image via TikTok / Cornbread Hemp

User Jeffrey Owens asked the question everyone really wanted to ask: “Why doesn’t every building have a bathroom like this?”

Unfortunately, you can’t please everyone and user Jorge Leal557 commented with despondency, saying, “Disappointed the theme song isn’t playing when you walked in thou.”

Suffice it to say that most people — especially Star Wars fans — would commit unspeakably evil acts reminiscent of iconic villains like Darth Sidious and Grand Admiral Thrawn to own a bathroom like this. Here’s hoping Cornbread Hemp and his colleagues don’t get rid of it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Kate Middleton’s third attempt to prove she is alive and well about to become a fresh headache for King Charles
Kate Middleton and King Charles
Kate Middleton and King Charles
Kate Middleton and King Charles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Kate Middleton’s third attempt to prove she is alive and well about to become a fresh headache for King Charles
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘This is elite sisterhood behavior’: Man discovers sisters from different misters communicating through elevator notes
TikTok sisterhood elevator
TikTok sisterhood elevator
TikTok sisterhood elevator
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is elite sisterhood behavior’: Man discovers sisters from different misters communicating through elevator notes
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘This lady just screamed in my face’: Jessica Gunning reveals the priceless reaction she got from a mortified ‘Baby Reindeer’ viewer
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
‘This lady just screamed in my face’: Jessica Gunning reveals the priceless reaction she got from a mortified ‘Baby Reindeer’ viewer
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Read Article Russell Brand being besties with Donald Trump Jr. was not on my bingo card for life, let alone 2024
Donald Trump Russell Brand Donald Trump Jr Getty
Donald Trump Russell Brand Donald Trump Jr Getty
Donald Trump Russell Brand Donald Trump Jr Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Russell Brand being besties with Donald Trump Jr. was not on my bingo card for life, let alone 2024
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Girl I would trust you to represent me’: Woman wakes up post-surgery rehashing the bar exam with eye-popping skill
Tiktok bar exam post-surgery rambling
Tiktok bar exam post-surgery rambling
Tiktok bar exam post-surgery rambling
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
Videos
Videos
‘Girl I would trust you to represent me’: Woman wakes up post-surgery rehashing the bar exam with eye-popping skill
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Kate Middleton’s third attempt to prove she is alive and well about to become a fresh headache for King Charles
Kate Middleton and King Charles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Kate Middleton’s third attempt to prove she is alive and well about to become a fresh headache for King Charles
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘This is elite sisterhood behavior’: Man discovers sisters from different misters communicating through elevator notes
TikTok sisterhood elevator
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is elite sisterhood behavior’: Man discovers sisters from different misters communicating through elevator notes
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘This lady just screamed in my face’: Jessica Gunning reveals the priceless reaction she got from a mortified ‘Baby Reindeer’ viewer
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
‘This lady just screamed in my face’: Jessica Gunning reveals the priceless reaction she got from a mortified ‘Baby Reindeer’ viewer
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Read Article Russell Brand being besties with Donald Trump Jr. was not on my bingo card for life, let alone 2024
Donald Trump Russell Brand Donald Trump Jr Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Russell Brand being besties with Donald Trump Jr. was not on my bingo card for life, let alone 2024
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Girl I would trust you to represent me’: Woman wakes up post-surgery rehashing the bar exam with eye-popping skill
Tiktok bar exam post-surgery rambling
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
Videos
Videos
‘Girl I would trust you to represent me’: Woman wakes up post-surgery rehashing the bar exam with eye-popping skill
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 9, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.