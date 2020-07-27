How Old Luke Really Is In The Star Wars Original And Sequel Trilogies

The Skywalker Saga in its entirety took up more than 60 years of Star Wars history, but how long was Luke around through it all?

Luke Skywalker was the main protagonist and legend of the galaxy far, far away before the introduction of Anakin Skywalker in the Prequel Trilogy. After blowing up the first Death Star, Luke would go on to lead the heroes of the Rebellion in the fight against the Empire and redeem his father Darth Vader, incapacitating the evil Emperor Palpatine in the process. By then, Luke was essentially the last of the Jedi, that is, barring Yoda and Obi-Wan’s connection to the world of the living as Force Ghosts. But have you ever wondered how old Luke really was when he became one with the Force in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Of course, when we’re talking about a literal Jedi legend, it’s difficult to estimate things by solely taking the physical realm into account. After all, we know that Luke’s spirit has lived on, as he appeared in The Rise of Skywalker to guide his Padawan Rey one last time. Fortunately, though, the details of the canon can give us an idea as to how old the Last Jedi really was.

Luke and his twin sister Leia were born in 19 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin). Between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, 19 years pass, which makes Kenobi’s young pupil exactly 19 when he first joins the Rebellion. The Empire Strikes Back was then set in 3 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), meaning that Luke was 22 when he learned that Vader was his father.

Return of the Jedi, meanwhile, took place one year after the events of its predecessor, so the young Skywalker was 23 during the historic Battle of Endor. Now, as established in the continuity of Disney’s Star Wars, the Sequel Trilogy takes place three decades after the fall of the Empire. In fact, much of the first two films was set in 34 ABY, and the last installment a year after in 35 ABY. So, when you do the math, Luke was actually 53 years old when he sacrificed himself in the Battle of Crait to save the resistance.

While the Last Jedi’s lifespan as a physical entity in the world of the galaxy far, far away was merely 53 years old, his spirit still lives on, which is great news for his fans, since the House of Mouse is reportedly adamant on bringing Mark Hamill back to play Luke in Rey’s rumored solo movie.