10 strongest Jedi of all time, ranked

Ever since the first Jedi was introduced to the world in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope we have been fascinated with the stories of the Jedi Knights, Masters, and Padawans. With the Jedi being an ancient religion of guardians, formed to uphold the balance of the Force and maintain peace and order in the galaxy, Jedi are rarely compared by their strength in the Star Wars universe.

But since 1977, with enough Star Wars projects to satisfy the most fervent Star Wars fan and enough Jedi introduced to fill up their own galaxy, it’s easy to look at a Jedi’s immense power to compare them. So setting aside how wise these mighty Force wielders are, let’s rank the ten strongest Jedi of all time.

10. Ki-Adi-Mundi

Ki-Adi-Mundi is the tenth strongest member of the Jedi Order of all time. A Jedi Master, the greatest example of Ki-Adi-Mundi’s power was during the Battle of Geonosis. Before the Clone Army arrived to back up the Jedi in the arena, many Jedi were slain by the overwhelming onslaught of Separatist Forces. Ki-Adi-Mundi was one of the only Jedi to survive the battle.

Ki-Adi-Mundi fought to keep order in the Clone Wars and he was stationed on Mygeeto. He served the Jedi Order well until his death at the hands of Stormtroopers in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, as a result of Order 66.

9. Cal Kestis

The main protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the video game released in 2019, Cal Kestis ranks ninth on this list. Cal was a Padawan to the Jedi Master Jaro Tapal during the events of Order 66. His master died protecting him and Cal’s connection to the Force was severed while he went into hiding.

The main reason the character is on this list at all is that he was one of the only Jedi that managed not only to survive Order 66, but also managed to survive an encounter with Darth Vader. Cere Junda aided him in his encounter with Darth Vader, but it still proves the young Jedi’s strength. He also fought and defeated more than one member of the Inquisitorious, and was eventually promoted to a Jedi Knight once he retained his connection to the Force.

8. Kit Fisto

via Star Wars

Kit Fisto was one of the members of the Jedi Council during the Clone Wars. A Jedi Master, Kit Fisto was strong, surviving the Battle of Geonosis like Ki-Adi-Mundi. During the Clone Wars, Fisto also went up against General Grievous in battle, and while he did not put Grievous out of commission, he did manage to get away with his life.

Unfortunately, Kit Fisto was one of the members of the Jedi Council who accompanied Mace Windu to arrest Sheev Palpatine, and he was killed by the Sith Lord’s attack. But his valiant efforts during the Clone Wars and the Battle of Geonosis, make him the eighth strongest Jedi on this list.

7. Ahsoka Tano

One of the main characters of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano’s history as a Jedi is complicated. First introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, Ahsoka grew as a Jedi under his tutelage and would have been a great Jedi Knight. After she was framed for an attack on the Jedi Temple, Ahsoka Tano left the Jedi Order, disillusioned with her old religion.

During The Clone Wars, Ahsoka fought many enemies, including Darth Maul who she beat in one-on-one combat. Even though she had left the Order, Ahsoka acquired some white-bladed lightsabers and continued to protect people in the galaxy, like the crew in Star Wars: Rebels. In Rebels Ahsoka encountered Darth Vader and survived the battle, cutting off half of his mask. While there are other members of the Jedi Order who are stronger than her, Ahsoka’s agility and skills with a lightsaber definitely make her one of the strongest, and seventh on this list.

6. Qui-Gon Jinn

via Lucasfilm

The main reason Qui-Gon Jinn is number six on this list is that he was the one who learned how to become a Force Ghost. Qui-Gon was the Master of Obi-Wan Kenobi and trained him while he was a Padawan. Qui-Gon on the other hand was trained by Count Dooku before he turned to the dark side of the Force.

Qui-Gon Jinn showed a strength that only some Jedi possessed. He did not strictly follow the Jedi Code all the time, and instead insisted on doing things he thought were right, like taking in Anakin Skywalker. Even though Qui-Gon was talented in the ways of the Force and with a lightsaber, his best show of power was his ability to come back as a Force Ghost. Unfortunately, Qui-Gon met his end after a battle with Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

5. Anakin Skywalker

Image via Lucasfilm

Before becoming Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker was thought to be the chosen and a very powerful Jedi Knight. Under Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin learned the ways of the Force and became an admirable Jedi, even though he showed contempt for the rules. From the Battle of Geonosis up until he turned to the dark side, Anakin went up against many powerful foes and for the most part, came away unscathed.

Anakin fought Count Dooku more than once and while he lost his arm the first time they fought, Anakin bested him in the end. Although he claimed that he was the one to kill Anakin Skywalker, we can all agree that it was Obi-Wan Kenobi who brought Anakin to his end after their fight on Mustafar. This is why Anakin Skywalker sits at number five on this list, but if we were talking about the most powerful Sith Lords, it would be a different story.

4. Mace Windu

Lucasfilm

One of the most respected members of the Jedi Council, Mace Windu was one of the strongest Jedi of all time and ranks at number four on this list. A Master of the Jedi Order, Mace Windu had a unique purple lightsaber. During the Battle of Geonosis, Mace Windu proved just how powerful he was, not only surviving the battle but also defeating the notorious Jango Fett.

Once Mace Windu found out that Palpatine was Darth Sidious, the Sith Lord behind the war, he attempted to arrest him. Mace arrived at Palpatine’s quarters with a few other Jedi including Kit Fisto, and while they were dispatched somewhat easily, Windu was not. In fact, if it were not for Anakin Skywalker there would have been a good chance that Mace would have killed Darth Sidious and that he would have survived Order 66.

3. Obi-Wan Kenobi

via Lucasfilm

Easily one of the greatest Jedi of all time, Obi-Wan Kenobi is definitely one of the strongest as well. Qui-Gon Jinn trained Obi-Wan as his Padawan and Kenobi learned many things from his Jedi Master. Obi-Wan proved his strength as a Jedi multiple times. Not only was he one of the best generals in the Clone Wars, but he managed to defeat General Grievous and Darth Maul in battle. His greatest show of strength came from being able to defeat Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader in combat multiple times. First on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi had the high ground and left Anakin limbless for the Emperor to clean up. Then again in the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi where Obi-Wan bested him again, this time as Darth Vader.

At the time of his death, the old Jedi was so powerful that instead of fighting Vader, he simply became one with the Force. He was one of the only Jedi who was able to become a Force Ghost, a technique he learned from his old master, Qui-Gon. He had one of the most storied histories of any of the Jedi and proved he was one of the strongest among them enough to earn spot number three.

2. Yoda

Image via Lucasfilm

One of the greatest and most powerful Jedi of all time Yoda is. The Jedi Master was a Jedi for hundreds of years before the Clone Wars and was most likely the wisest member of the Jedi Council. Yoda proved countless times that while he was old and small, he was worthy of the second spot on this list. In Star Wars: Episode II – Attack Of the Clones Yoda fought Count Dooku and would have defeated him if Dooku didn’t escape, leaving Yoda to take the injured Kenobi and Anakin to safety.

In Revenge of the Sith Yoda confronted Darth Sidious in a one-on-one fight. While Yoda did not win this fight, there is no doubt that he could have. Yoda then spent the rest of his life on the Dagobah system until Luke Skywalker arrived to be trained, and Yoda then died and became one with the Force as a Force Ghost a short while later. The Jedi lived for hundreds of years, and he lived through multiple wars. You can’t do that unless you are either extremely lucky or extremely powerful and Yoda was definitely the latter.

1. Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker is the most powerful Jedi of all time. Raised on Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced Luke to the Force and placed him on the path to becoming a Jedi. Under the training of Master Yoda, Luke learned the ways of the Jedi and confronted his father, Darth Vader. Unfortunately for Luke a defeat and the loss of an arm forced him to retreat yet this propelled him on his journey to eventually become the Jedi that Kenobi and Yoda wanted him to be. In Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi Luke faces both The Emperor and Darth Vader in one battle and Luke manages to survive. Even though he turned Vader to his side and may have died without Vader’s help, this still proves his strength.

In the sequel trilogy, Luke had cut himself off from the Force after failing to train Ben Solo. But after Rey and Chewbacca traveled to Achtoo to find Luke, they convince him – with some help from a Force Ghost Yoda – to help the Resistance fight the First Order. The resulting fight between Luke and Kylo Ren was one of the best fights in all of Star Wars with Luke evading all of Kylo’s attacks as a great Jedi Master would. Then came the reveal that Luke was not really on Crait fighting Kylo and he had sent a Force Projection of himself from Achtoo, an immensely powerful feat. He became one with the Force and a Force Ghost after the fight and all of this proves that he was the most powerful Jedi of all time.

Even though we have ranked these Jedi by strength, strength is not a Jedi’s most valued quality. Hopefully, Star Wars moves away from telling stories with established Jedi and introduce some new ones that might be able to join this list.