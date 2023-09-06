How many Inquisitors has Ahsoka Tano battled?

Few Star Wars fans, casual or otherwise, would dare argue Ahsoka’s skill with a lightsaber. The Togruda Jedi had two of the best masters a Padawan could dream of, and benefited from a slew of guest teachers to further her already-through training. There are certainly Ahsoka haters out there, but even her harshest critic can’t deny the line of carnage she has cut through the Empire’s elite Jedi hunting squad, the Inquisitorious.

Who are the Inquisitors?

via Lucasfilm

The Inquisitorious is composed of inquisitors (shocker) collected from the flotsam of Jedi padawans, Force-sensitive, and broken Jedi left in the wake of the Empire’s conquest. Its members were selected to help the Empire eradicate the Jedi pests, and though many are incredibly capable in the Force, wield lightsabers, and technically answer to a Sith, they don’t actually get the illustrious title. Being Force sensitive themselves, the Inquisitors can sense when others reach for the force and use it to track down their former allies.

Star Wars: Rebels revealed much of what we know about the order and introduced fans to the spooky and driven Grand Inquisitor, head of the order, and a former Temple guard, but there is still plenty of missing information. Kenobi makes it clear that those among its rank are well-trained and vicious, tortured until they do the Empire’s bidding with no questions asked. Despite its ranks supplanting their names with numbers, we aren’t actually sure how many inquisitors there are at any given point, but we know that there have been at least 12 members throughout the Star Wars canon.

The Sixth Brother Star Wars: Ahsoka novel

The first Inquisitor Ahsoka ever faced reared his helmeted head during the Star Wars: Ahsoka novel. Fans have speculated that this Inquisitor is the same as the one shown in Tales of the Jedi, but due to the changes in appearance and the method of death, we’re counting them as two separate entities. In the book, the two engage in a heated lightsaber exchange before Ahsoka hears the Sith’s Kyber Crystals calling out to her. She easily pulls the crystal from its lightsaber casing, and once removed, the resulting explosion kills the 6th brother. To make things even cooler, she then uses the reclaimed crystals to make her signature white sabers.

The Sixth Brother Tales of the Jedi

The incredibly creepy sixth brother features in Tales of the Jedi might not last as long as his book counterpart, but he sure does look good for the few minutes of menacing screentime he gets. Ahsoka pulls out all the stops for this one. The former Jedi barely even flinches as the incredibly ominous but less than capable Inquisitor comes for her. Without drawing her weapon, Tano vanquishes the Sixth brother using his lightsaber. It’s an incredible showcase of her skill and really gives perspective to Obi-Wan’s fear and overwhelming trauma during Kenobi.

Marrok Star Wars: Ahsoka

Since his first reveal, Marrok has captured fan imagination. Theories ran rampant that the masked Inquisitor was actually Ezra Bridger or the star of 2008’s The Force Unleashed video game, Starkiller. But his “death” in Ahsoka’s fourth episode has snuffed most fan speculation. The enigmatic Inquisitor faced off against Tano twice, and his quick retreat from their first altercation proved he didn’t think he had what it took to beat her. His instincts turned out to be correct, as within moments of engaging Tano, Marrok was shown to be the weaker fighter. When he relied too heavily on the Inquisitor gimmick of a spinning Lightsaber, It was all Tano needed to take him out.

Honorable mentions

Seventh sister and Fifth brother vs. Ahsoka

While Ahsoka never killed these two, she certainly gave them a sound spanking. Despite the two simultaneously attacking, she never breaks a sweat and even pulls out a move incredibly similar to the one she used to take down Marrok. We have to assume the only reason the former Jedi let the two live was the fights took place in a kid’s show (despite Kanan Jarrus murdering several Inquisitors of his own) because these two really should have gone down.

The Seventh Sister would ultimately meet her end at the hands of Darth Maul – another Sith Tano regularly held her own against. The Fifth Brother was far less lucky and was eventually killed by his own master, Darth Vader.