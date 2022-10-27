Who did Ahsoka kill in ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi finale.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi just landed on Disney Plus, shedding fascinating new light on two of the key figures in the Jedi Order in its last years, both of whom took very different paths in life. While three episodes touched on the surprisingly sympathetic origin story of Count Dooku, the other half of the first season checked in on three different points in the life of Ahsoka Tano, from her birth to her training with Anakin Skywalker, to what she got up to after Order 66.

It’s the finale, titled “Resolve,” that’s perhaps the most significant new chapter in Ahsoka’s story. Opening at Padme Amidala’s funeral, in the wake of the Empire’s rise, it reveals how Bail Organa helped her escape from Coruscant, lending her a commlink should she wish to get back in touch, although she is reluctant to accept it, admitting to feeling tired of the fight. Unfortunately for Ahsoka, the fight is not done with her.

What happens in the Tales of the Jedi finale?

Image via Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

The second half of “Resolve” jumps ahead an indeterminate time later, with Ahsoka now living in a farming village on an unknown planet, going by the name Ashla. She’s managing to lay low, until a repulsorlift cart collapses a ton of hay bales onto a young woman who’s become her friend, forcing Ahsoka to use her Force powers to save her life. While the woman promises not to tell anyone of Ahsoka’s secret nature, her brother has likewise realized the truth and is less loyal.

Once “Ashla” and her friend return at night after selling their harvest, they find their settlement razed to the ground, and an Inquisitor on the scene. The brother had contacted him to sell out Ahsoka hoping for a “reward,” which the Inquistor is all too happy to grant him — provided that reward is a quick death by lightsaber. Naturally, Ahsoka saves the greedy traitor and battles the Inquistor herself, who realizes her true identity. Ahsoka ultimately disarms the villain and beheads him with his own double-bladed lightsaber.

Knowing that more Inquistors will come, Ahsoka tells the settlers they have to leave this planet. The final scene reveals she has finally contacted Bail Organa for help in getting them off-world and is now once again ready to rejoin the fight (see Star Wars Rebels for how that goes).

Who is the Inquisitor Ahsoka kills?

Photo via Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

As voiced by Clancy Brown, the Inquisitor who seeks out Ahsoka is only credited simply as “Inquisitor,” so exactly how he fits within the Inquisitorius is unclear. When he was briefly glimpsed in the trailer, fans assumed he might be an adaptation of the Sixth Brother, who debuted in 2016’s Ahsoka novel by E.K. Johnston, due to a slight physical resemblance. Johnston has denied they are the same character, though, and this Inquisitor’s death contradicts the Sixth Brother’s defeat in that novel so it is unlikely they are intended to be one and the same.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is available to stream now on Disney Plus.