Who does Clancy Brown play in ‘Ahsoka?’

The Star Wars franchise has grown exponentially in the last decade across several different media, but its latest installment proves it really is all connected. The actor Clancy Brown, whose voice die-hard fans might recognize, is part of the cast for the new Ahsoka television series about fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano.

Brown plays Ryder Azadi in the show, but this is not the first time he’s embodied the role. The actor previously voiced the character of Ryder in the 2014 animated series Star Wars Rebels. In fact, Ahsoka brings back a number of players from not only that show but plenty of others, such as Star Wars Resistance and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

More dedicated fans will remember Ryder Azadi as the Governor of the planet Lothal in the years following the events of Revenge of the Sith, who was imprisoned after showing support to anti-Imperial rebels Ephraim and Mira Bridger. He was replaced by Arihnda Pryce but was broken out of prison by the Bridgers. He eventually became the leader of the Lothal resistance group, which aided the Alliance in the Galactic Civil War. After the war ended, and according to Ryder Azadi’s return in Ahsoka, he was reinstated as Governor of Lothal.

Clancy Brown is an accomplished American actor who has lent his voice to more iconic characters than the general public might realize. Among his résumé, you can find Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob, Lex Luthor from several animated DC projects, Long Feng in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and even the voice of Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok.

Ryder Azadi isn’t Brown’s first encounter with Star Wars, either. Brown also voiced Savage Opress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and played Burg in The Mandalorian. A man of many faces, it is unknown as yet how many episodes of Ahsoka Brown will be appearing in.