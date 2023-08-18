All of the heroes we want to make an appearance in ‘Ahsoka’

There are plenty of reason to be excited for the upcoming Ahsoka series. The latest addition to Disney Plus’ Star Wars offerings, the series is delving into what the titular Jedi has been doing for the last decade or so as she searches for the missing Ezra Bridger and sorts out whatever went wrong between her and Sabine Wren. While we’re all stoked to see the crew of the Ghost hit the live action sphere, there are far more Ahsoka allies that we’d like to make a debut. From her stint in the Clone Wars to her appearance in Star Wars: Rebels Ahsoka touched plenty of minor and major Star Wars characters lives, and here just a few we’d like a follow up on.

Lux Bonteri

You never forget a first love, and we’d like to think that Lux still holds a fond place in Ahsoka’s heart. Son of Padme Amidala’s separatist ally, Lux and Ahsoka met during formative periods in their lives. The senator’s son was able to convince Ahsoka that not everyone in the Separatists ranks was evil, and in turn, she helped him see the danger in the Separatist ideology. Bonteri would eventually ally with Saw, and Steela Gerrera and help win their home world of Onderon its freedom. In the later years of the war Lux continued to feed information to Saw’s group of extremists, The Dreamers, long after the Empire took over. We know Lux eventually married and loves his family dearly, but we’re all for a cameo a clean goodbye for the pair.

Hondo Ohnaka

No one embodies turncoat skullduggery like Hondo Ohnaka. The pirate came to blows against Ahsoka and her Jedi masters several times over the series, and allied with them just as often. Hondo may be getting up there in years, but that doesn’t seem to have slowed him down, he made regular appearances alongside Ezra Bridger in Star Wars: Rebels and even helped the rebellion on several occasions. His long history with Ahsoka has fans dying to see a return, but a live screen version could be a double edged sword. With fan backlash over Cad Bane’s appearance, the team behind Ahsoka may have decided that Hondo is better left in the past.

The Martez sisters

The Martez sisters may have made their first appearance in the final season of The Clone Wars, but they certainly made an impression. The Coruscant natives may not be the most popular characters ever thrust on fans, but Trace could certainly be counted as Ahsoka’s closest friend. During the first months of her disbarment from the Jedi Order, Ahsoka fell in with the criminal pair, helping them keep out of trouble and make a quick buck. Her interactions with the pair helped her understand the resentment that the common people had for the Jedi, and solidified her commitment to finding avenues to help the people outside of the Order. The sister’s made an appearance in The Bad Batch season two, where they developed a close connection with Omega. For that connection alone, we’d love to see the sisters make a live actions appearance.

Garazeb “Zeb” Orellios and Alexsandr Kallus

Ahsoka wouldn’t be the first time fans got a glimpse of the Lasat, Zeb Orellios, but as it turns out three seconds of everyone’s favorite rebellious uncle was nowhere near enough. Zeb has been a loyal member of the Ghost crew for years, and a dedicated member of the rebellion since his induction. Incredibly strong, agile, and a skilled shot, Zeb is a top notch ally for Ahsoka to take across the universe. His close connection with Ezra and Sabine all but ensures his place in Ahsoka, but we’d also like to make an argument for his villain turned friend, Alexsandr Kallus. Kallus and Zeb were last seen leaving Lothal for the greener pastures of the new Lasat home world of Lira San, but his transition from Imperial to Rebel was one of the best reveals of the whole series. With Zeb still working tirelessly for the rebellion, we hope to see both of these heroes alongside Ahsoka in some capacity during the series.

Captain Rex

Captain Rex needs little introduction. The loyal clone was by Ahsoka’s side from the moment she stepped foot on her first battlefield. One of the only clones to avoid loosing himself to Order 66, Rex and Ahsoka have a bond that transcends rank, age, and profession. Rex is fairly old by the time Star Wars: Rebels takes place, but that never stopped the intrepid soldier from picking up his blaster to give the Empire what-for. It was glorious to see him beside the older Ahsoka, and fans are dying to see Temura Morrison step into the role and allow them to send off the beloved character with one last hurrah.

Bo-Katan Kryze

Bo-Katan has been incredibly busy sharing the Mandalorian’s spotlight lately, so it’s almost guaranteed that we’ll see the new queen of the Mandalorians make an appearance. She and Ahsoka go way back, having fought against one another as enemies, and beside each other as allies. Ahsoka was the first person Bo thought to ask for help when Darth Maul over took Mandalore, and she also owes a great debt to Sabine Wren. Sabine, a member of a high Mandalorian house, twice offered Bo-Katan the Darksaber after seeing her potential as leader. We’d love to see how Sabine reacts to the homogeny of the new Mandalorians, and Ahsoka is the perfect avenue to check in.

Jaycen Syndulla

The only child of Kanan Jarrus and Hera Syndulla, Jaycen was five at the end of Star Wars: Rebels. The Force sensitive half-Twi’lek could be one of the top pilots in the galaxy, and we’d love to see what the little guy is up to. With his mother already a guaranteed member of the Ahsoka cast, we’re sure this little fella will show up in some capacity. We’re dying witness the moment Ezra Bridger gets to see his master’s only progeny, and are excited to see how great a child raised by Hera turns out. There is always a chance she followed too closely in her father’s footsteps and has become estranged from her son, but honestly, we’re here for that story too.

Leia Organa

The Mandalorian already horrified fans with a CGI Luke Skywalker, so it’s high time we got another incarnation of Leia Organa. Her adoptive father Bail Organa was close allies with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, and we know from Rebels that he worked closely with Ahsoka when she worked as Fulcrum, a go-between coordinator for the early rebellion. Ahsoka has already run into one of her master’s children, and it high time Leia got more screen time. We’re not saying it needs to happen in the first season, but everyone needs more of the galaxy’s sassiest general.

Saw Guerra

Saw Gerrera is easily one of the most radical rebels in all of Star Wars cannon. The half-mad tactician wasn’t always so reckless; Ahsoka first met him before his sister was made martyr for the cause, and he lost more than his fair share of marbles. After Steela Gerrera died, Saw dedicated his life to snuffing out the Separatists, and in turn, the Empire. He’s made cameos in plenty of Star Wars media, from Andor and Rogue One to Star Wars: Fallen Order and The Bad Batch. Described as the “the beginning of what would eventually become the Rebel Alliance,” Saw is easily one of the more popular Rebel commanders. He and Ahsoka have never seen eye to eye, and it would be dramatic to say the least to see the confrontation.