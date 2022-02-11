Rosario Dawson is not pleased with ‘Book of Boba Fett’ character’s fate

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7.

Rosario Dawson is just as miffed about a certain character’s fate in The Book of Boba Fett as the fans. The Star Wars-loving side of the internet went wild when popular animated villain Cad Bane made his live-action debut in the penultimate episode of the Disney Plus show, teasing a tense showdown between Cad and Fett in the last chapter. And that’s exactly what we got in the finale, with deadly results.

Fett successfully bested his old foe in combat, with the blue-skinned bounty hunter felled by Boba’s Tusken spear. Fans were sad to see Bane dispatched so soon after making his first appearance in live-action, then. And so was Ahsoka Tano herself, Rosario Dawson. The Mandalorian actress recently declared on Twitter that she had hopes of facing off against Cad herself in her incoming Ahsoka spinoff. But now her bubble’s been burst.

“*Watches finale of #BobaFett & welp!” Dawson commented, once she’d caught up. “Hopes dashed…”

Here’s the thing, though: We’re not entirely convinced Cad Bane is really dead. If you pay close attention in the moments after Fett stabs him, you’ll notice that a red light is blinking on his armor. It’s possible this could be some kind of distress signal contacting Bane’s droid servant Todo (who didn’t appear in Boba Fett but fans will know from The Clone Wars). If Todo got to him in time, he may well live to kill another day.

Considering his death happened in a show that’s literally about a character who was just brought back from the dead, there’s every chance Bane could return. Whether he’ll encounter Ahsoka Tano next, though, who knows. What we do know is that Ahsoka, also starring Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Hayden Christensen, starts shooting this April.

The complete Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney Plus now.