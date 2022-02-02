‘The Book of Boba Fett’ fans left reeling after episode 6

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6

Last week’s The Book of Boba Fett had fans reeling as the show unexpectedly transformed into The Mandalorian. After four episodes of Fett trudging around Mos Espa not getting much done, things finally kicked into gear with the reappearance of Din Djarin and multiple teases for future plot lines.

This week’s episode continues that winning streak, cranking things up even further by focusing heavily on Luke Skywalker training Grogu, a surprise cameo from Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the live-action debut of The Clone Wars‘ villain Cad Bane, and a bunch of fun The Empire Strikes Back Easter Eggs.

As you can probably guess, it’s absolute pandemonium on social media right now:

Just when I thought book of boba fett couldn’t get any better …wow just wow pic.twitter.com/6m8FgNdtGQ — Fomby Liberace (@saintlaurentFom) February 2, 2022

That episode of The Book of Boba Fett was the most exciting content Star Wars has released in YEARS.



A THRAWN ADAPTATION IS DOABLE pic.twitter.com/ew1Bdg0Ovu — Clark (@VegetaIV) February 2, 2022

This episode of Boba Fett hits different man pic.twitter.com/BfzsVE3ZZN — Charlie (@Cjar3839) February 2, 2022

13 minutes into the Book of Boba Fett and I'm already crying #TheBookOfBobaFett #TheMandalorian — Veerle | MadSmylex 🇧🇪 (@MadSmylex) February 2, 2022

That was the best episode of @bobafett , @dave_filoni and @Jon_Favreau brought all the feels!!! — Steven Wright (@DarthGrimlock) February 2, 2022

Dave Filoni is a god that episode of Boba Fett is some of the best I’ve seen 🤯 — Aaron (@AaronAFCOBrien) February 2, 2022

Holy Fuck Episode 6 of Book of Boba Fett actually made me lose my mind!!!! I am actually broken at the moment!!!! — Nate Busch (@XLRN8than) February 2, 2022

HOLY SHIT awesome episode of BOBA FETT this week!!! Lee Van Cleef returns….. thats the closest you will get from a spoiler from me! — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) February 2, 2022

OMG! They brought my favorite bounty hunter in Book of Boba Fett! Cad Bane. pic.twitter.com/cAgMxZjSwg — Aric Nichols 🐶🇺🇸📚 (@doctor66536) February 2, 2022

HOLY SHIT DUDE CHAPTER 6 OF BOOK OF BOBA FETT, HOLY SHIT THE BEST ONE AGAIN, HOW THE FUCK DO THEY KEEP ON PRODUCING BANGER AFTER BANGER HONESTY BRUH DAVE FILONI AND BRYCE HOWARD NEED TO BE GIVEN A FUCKING OSCAR ON CHAPTER 5 AND 6 ALONE#BookofBobaFett #TheMandalorian #StarWars — Solar Precursor except hes a Death Trooper (@solar_precursor) February 2, 2022

Felt Like I watched a Star Wars Movie

Brought Back So Many Memories 😭❤️👌 The Book Of Boba Fett EP 06 is ❤️

This Will be a Memorable Episode For Every Star Wars Fans

Thank You Dave Filoni 😍#TheBookOfBobaFett #TheMandalorian#StarWars — Anandajith (@anandajithsnair) February 2, 2022

Me watching Book of Boba Fett this week pic.twitter.com/ojn1fJdS0v — Chris Creamer (@CCXIII) February 2, 2022

Can’t believe they all showed up in The Book of Boba Fett this week pic.twitter.com/8AuPdQO1N9 — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) February 2, 2022

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6 got me like pic.twitter.com/TzzZtzGsw8 — Hugh Quinn🇮🇪 (@HughQuinn12) February 2, 2022

There are also some naysayers complaining that Boba Fett has been almost entirely sidelined in his own show, which to be fair is totally accurate. Fett wasn’t in episode 5 at all and made only a very brief appearance this week. But, let’s face it, the first four episodes weren’t amazing, with only the train robbery sequence in episode 2 coming close to the standards of The Mandalorian.

So I’m quite happy with this shift in gears as it’s meant the show has suddenly become much more interesting, entertaining, and dropped some huge hints as to where The Mandalorian and Ahsoka Tano will go when they air later this year.

Plus, after this, it might not be too much to hope for a dedicated Luke Skywalker spinoff, as they appear to have practically perfectly digitally recreated a young Mark Hamill.

Here’s hoping The Book of Boba Fett sticks the landing when the finale airs on February 9.