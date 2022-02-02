‘The Book of Boba Fett’ fans left reeling after episode 6
This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6
Last week’s The Book of Boba Fett had fans reeling as the show unexpectedly transformed into The Mandalorian. After four episodes of Fett trudging around Mos Espa not getting much done, things finally kicked into gear with the reappearance of Din Djarin and multiple teases for future plot lines.
Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 follow
This week’s episode continues that winning streak, cranking things up even further by focusing heavily on Luke Skywalker training Grogu, a surprise cameo from Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the live-action debut of The Clone Wars‘ villain Cad Bane, and a bunch of fun The Empire Strikes Back Easter Eggs.
As you can probably guess, it’s absolute pandemonium on social media right now:
There are also some naysayers complaining that Boba Fett has been almost entirely sidelined in his own show, which to be fair is totally accurate. Fett wasn’t in episode 5 at all and made only a very brief appearance this week. But, let’s face it, the first four episodes weren’t amazing, with only the train robbery sequence in episode 2 coming close to the standards of The Mandalorian.
So I’m quite happy with this shift in gears as it’s meant the show has suddenly become much more interesting, entertaining, and dropped some huge hints as to where The Mandalorian and Ahsoka Tano will go when they air later this year.
Plus, after this, it might not be too much to hope for a dedicated Luke Skywalker spinoff, as they appear to have practically perfectly digitally recreated a young Mark Hamill.
Here’s hoping The Book of Boba Fett sticks the landing when the finale airs on February 9.