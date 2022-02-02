‘The Book of Boba Fett’ just brought a brutal ‘The Clone Wars’ character to life

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6

There was a lot to love in this week’s The Book of Boba Fett. The show has continued its transformation into The Mandalorian season 2.5, sidelining its title character in favor of developing plot strands that’ll go on to flower in future series. But one of the coolest moments will likely pay off next week, as Dave Filoni has just brought an incredible The Clone Wars character into live-action for the first time.

Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 follow

This came right at the end of the episode. With the Pyke Syndicate attempting to seize control of Tatooine, Boba needs some muscle and Din Djarin knows where to look. He heads off to find Cobb Vanth and convince his townspeople to join the fight. But, soon after he leaves, a mysterious gunslinger strides over the horizon.

A classic Western standoff ensues between Cobb and the stranger, ending in Cobb’s apparent death after his incompetent deputy distracts him. The cold-hearted figure walks back into the dunes, warning the townsfolk to stay put.

The Mandalorian Returns In 'The Book Of Boba Fett' Character Posters 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

The Clone Wars fans will recognize this character as famed bounty hunter Cad Bane. He’s since appeared in Rebels and most recently The Bad Batch, and is known as one of the galaxy’s most dangerous people. His exploits include busting a Hutt out of a Republic prison, working with Darth Sidious to steal a Holocron from the Jedi Temple, and kidnapping C-3PO and R2D2.

Interestingly, Filoni has revealed that he had plans for an unmade The Clone Wars arc that would have seen him mentoring a young Boba Fett, as Bane and Jango knew each other personally. I suspect this will be alluded to in next week’s season finale, which should see things hot up on the Tatooine sands.

The Book of Boba Fett will wrap up on February 9.