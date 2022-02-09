This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 from the very beginning

Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans went nuts last week when The Book of Boba Fett unexpectedly brought bounty hunter Cad Bane to live-action. The cold-hearted mercenary has a long history in Star Wars, with his past exploits including busting a Hutt out of a Republic prison, working with Darth Sidious to steal a Holocron from the Jedi Temple, and kidnapping C-3PO and R2-D2.

But in the just-released season finale, his long story appeared to have come to an end. After the Pyke Syndicate was defeated, Bane squared off against Fett in a classic Western showdown. Bane drew and fired first, though made the mistake of gloating over his fallen opponent. Fett seized his Tusken Raider gaffi stick and took down Bane, impaling him as he lay on the floor.

At first glance, this was a deadly blow, though one little detail indicates Cad Bane’s story isn’t over yet. If you look and listen closely, you can hear a faint beeping from Bane’s armor and see a red blinking light. This seems to be some kind of distress signal, likely summoning his droid servant Todo (not seen here but familiar to The Clone Wars viewers) to administer urgent medical treatment.

If so, I suspect he’ll be back in a future Disney Plus show with an even bigger chip on his shoulder. My only criticism of Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett is that I wished they’d introduced him earlier. He’s an incredibly intimidating villain and would have been a great dark mirror of Fett and a constant reminder of his ruthless history.

Fingers crossed Star Wars‘ tribute to Lee Van Cleef heals up and comes back soon.

The Book of Boba Fett is available in full on Disney Plus.