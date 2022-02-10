Working title and production dates revealed for ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

Now that The Book of Boba Fett is finished, it’s time to look to the future of Star Wars on TV. Along with Obi-Wan Kenobi, which just released a new poster, the most hotly anticipated new show on the way has to be Ahsoka, set to star Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite former Jedi Padawan following her guest spots on TBoBF and The Mandalorian.

While much of the plot remains under wraps, new production details shed light on the shape of things behind the scenes. Production Weekly (via Bespin Bulletin) has confirmed that Ahsoka is due to go before cameras this April. Shooting was originally slated for March, but an additional few weeks ordered on The Mandalorian season three has the schedule pushed the schedule back a month. Incidentally, the extra Mandalorian shoot is said not to be a major deal.

Production Weekly reports that Ahsoka will operate under the working title Stormcrow. That’s a bit of a left-field choice for a Star Wars show, as the term has closer connections to the Lord of the Rings franchise than the galaxy far, far away. Notably, it’s a nickname for Gandalf. But as Ahsoka’s series creator and co-EP, Dave Filoni, has previously compared her to the white wizard, that could be why Stormcrow was chosen.

Ahsoka is believed to be filming at The Mandalorian universe’s resident home of Manhattan Beach Studios. Bespin Bulletin notes that it’s thought production could last until late in the year. There’s not too much of a rush to get the season in the can, though, as it’s not scheduled to land on Disney Plus until sometime in 2023.

Joining Dawson in Ahsoka are Hayden Christensen, back as Anakin Skywalker after Obi-Wan, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as popular Rebels character Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in an undisclosed role.