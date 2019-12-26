The Clone Wars Creator Teases That Ahsoka Tano May Not Be Dead

Rumors about which legacy characters were going to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had been swirling around ever since The Last Jedi. As it was billed as the finale of the Skywalker saga, many expected Anakin Skywalker to appear in some form. And, well, he did, in a scene that featured Luke, Yoda, Obi-Wan, Anakin, Mace Windu, Kanan Jarrus, Aayla Secura, Adi Gallia and fan-favourite Ahsoka Tano.

That lineup would ordinarily have caused diehard Star Wars viewers to burst from excitement, but the fan-service was somewhat tempered by the fact that they all appeared as brief voice cameos mixed together, in a short scene urging Rey to defeat the Emperor. But hey, they were all officially in the movie. So that’s something, right?

One other aspect that gave folks pause though was that the vision indicated that all the Jedi in it were dead. This came as a blow to Ahsoka fans, as we still haven’t seen the conclusion of her story. Granted, she would have been 72 by the time of The Rise of Skywalker, but her appearance here might indicate that she died sometime after the Battle of Endor, as shown in the finale of Star Wars Rebels.

But don’t count her out just yet, as The Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni has hinted that her story may not be over. Over on Instagram, he posted the following:

The Clone Wars Creator Hints That Ahsoka Tano Might Not Be Dead 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s a big hint that he still has plans for the character going forward, and fits in with what our sources are telling us about Lucasfilm’s own plans for her. From what we’ve heard, they’re considering a full live-action appearance in the Disney Plus Obi-Wan show and possibly her even being a key character in whatever Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie project turns out to be.

Either way, though she may well be dead by the time of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it seems like she has more adventures coming soon. And that’s certainly a good thing.