Brie Larson Being Eyed For Ahsoka Tano In Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie

Last month, we learned that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is lending a hand to Lucasfilm and developing a new Star Wars movie for them. That’s it for the officially-announced info at this time, but since then, We Got This Covered has got hold of a few more specific details about what Feige’s got planned for that galaxy far, far away. And we’re hearing that it’s possible he could bring Captain Marvel star Brie Larson with him to play the lead role in the project.

We’ve also heard that Feige is considering featuring Ahsoka Tano in his film and now, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May, and that Robert Pattinson had beat out Nicholas Hoult for the role of Batman – have said that if indeed Tano is brought into live-action, the studio’s interested in having Larson play her. She’s not the only actress on their wishlist, of course, but we’re told that she’s certainly on there.

All that being said, though, we need to stress that Ahsoka Tano is hardly a lock for the movie as given how early on it is in the development process, nothing’s been confirmed just yet. Including the character is just one idea of many at the moment, but either way, it does seem that Larson stands a strong chance of turning up in the film. After all, she’s made her Star Wars love ultra-clear on social media and is believed to have made it known to the studio that she wants in on Feige’s project, too.

As for Ahsoka, even if Feige didn’t use her in his effort, we’ve heard that Lucasfilm is very keen to have the heroine in live-action in the near future, so the former Jedi Padawan – who’s previously appeared in pretty much every form of media except the movies – will likely turn up elsewhere. The Rise of Skywalker may even set up her arrival on the big screen.

Tell us, though, do you like the idea of Brie Larson as Ahsoka Tano in Kevin Feige’s Star Wars flick? Have your say in the comments section down below.