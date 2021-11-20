Fans losing their minds after ‘Ahsoka’ finds live-action Sabine Wren

Ever since Star Wars migrated to the small screen to kick off the live-action episodic arm of the franchise with The Mandalorian, fans have been eagerly anticipating the inevitable debut of Rebels favorite Sabine Wren.

That fervor only increased when Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan and Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano made the jump from the animated realm, with the latter having her own solo series announced shortly after Mando’s second run of episodes had wrapped up.

So much of the focus has fallen on the presumed identities of Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger, with Lars Mikkelsen and Mena Massoud heavily rumored, that Sabine ended up getting left by the wayside. However, that all changed in a major way when Natasha Liu Bordizzo was announced as the first cast member to join Dawson in Ahsoka, and the internet went totally nuts at the news.

I believe Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger will be the next great Star Wars love story pic.twitter.com/gD9uFG7WYp — Darth Charmant (@ArabHashEater) November 20, 2021

Sabine Wren is officially cast — Natasha Liu Bordizzo — and I am TOTALLY here for this.



What do you think of this casting choice? Cannot wait to see her in action in Star Wars: Ahsoka. https://t.co/WsNN8zgNCT — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 19, 2021

Sabine Wren? I can see it. She does a great American accent as well from some of the clips I saw. #Ahsoka #SabineWren pic.twitter.com/WUguFnz0IP — 🦋 Albert Elzar Mann-uel Padilla🦋 (@albertmpadilla) November 19, 2021

Sabine Wren… i can see it! pic.twitter.com/S2oKkRkvHq — Nyssa Erso (@wtfnyssa) November 19, 2021

sabine wren trending? finally i can do my TED talk about how she has a very similar arc to din djarin and was the BLUEPRINT — RuPalp’s Podrace (@RuPalpsPodrace) November 19, 2021

The Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni dream team will be overseeing Ahsoka, and it can’t be a coincidence that such a major piece of casting was revealed just as rumors began circulating that production will start in March 2022. There’s plenty more additions to the ensemble still to be made, though, but now that Sabine is guaranteed for the series, we’re hyped to find out who else ends up joining her.