Production listing may hint at ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ release window

Star Wars fans were left disappointed, dismayed and more than a little pissed off after Disney Plus Day came and went with news on the franchise’s small screen expansion kept to a bare minimum, which seemed strange when there are close to a dozen projects set in a galaxy far, far away currently in development for streaming.

The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor have long since finished filming, while The Mandalorian‘s third season is in front of cameras, and rumors have opined that major news on The Acolyte was imminently forthcoming. Suffice to say, we’ll have to wait a little longer for our first looks at the majority of the aforementioned shows.

However, Bespin Bulletin reports that a production listing may have given away a start date and potential release window for Ahsoka, which so far has Rosario Dawson’s title hero and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader confirmed as the only cast members.

As per the listing, Ahsoka is tentatively penciled in to kick off filming in March 2022, which will carry on until the fall with a spring 2023 Disney Plus debut in mind. That would make sense when The Mandalorian is said to be occupying Lucasfilm’s soundstages until March, with the cast and crew of the next Star Wars series moving in immediately afterwards.