Working Title And Character Details For The Acolyte Reportedly Revealed

Disney Plus Day comes around next Friday, and we’re expecting all sorts of major reveals surrounding the streaming service’s most high-profile projects, a great deal of which hail from either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars.

One of the most exciting on the docket from a galaxy far, far away is The Acolyte, which promises to put a fresh spin on the mythology by tackling a time period that’s barely even been mentioned in live-action up until now, never mind explored.

Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is heading up the show, which takes place during the final days of the High Republic era and is said to have a heavy martial arts element. A couple of weeks back it was reported that production was scheduled to begin in early 2022, but The Illuminerdi has followed that up with both good and bad news.

As per the report, The Acolyte will shoot under the working title of Paradox, but the start of filming is rumored to have been pushed back to the summer of 2022. The site also offers that the lead role is going under the code name of Aura, expected to be filled by an actress in their late teens to early 20s with experience in fight training.

That’s not a lot to go on, but an action-heavy mystery thriller focusing on the rise to power of the Dark Side sounds awesome, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that official news regarding The Acolyte isn’t too far away.