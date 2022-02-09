Rosario Dawson wants Ahsoka to meet Cad Bane in live-action

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett finale from the very beginning

Star Wars fans went wild when Cad Bane made his live-action debut at the end of The Book of Boba Fett‘s penultimate episode. The blue-skinned bounty hunter has always been one of the most popular characters created for the animated side of the franchise, having appeared first in The Clone Wars before recently returning in The Bad Batch. It’s unclear if his Boba Fett role is a one-off gig, but another star of the show is certainly hoping for more.

Ahsoka Tano herself Rosario Dawson turned up in the same episode as Cad Bane, except they didn’t share any scenes together. The Mandalorian actress is keeping her fingers crossed that this could be rectified in her upcoming Ahsoka spinoff series or elsewhere, however. In response to a fan praising Bane’s appearance on Twitter, Dawson chimed in with her thoughts:

“Me too! Was mesmerized by him!” she wrote. “Loved seeing this character [in] live action finally. I hope we get to… “work” together…!”

Me too! Was mesmerized by him! Loved seeing this character live action finally. I hope we get to… “work” together…! https://t.co/XQMCbL8z38 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) February 8, 2022

Fans are likely going to be encouraged by Dawson’s comments, as there’s a lot of disappointment over how Cad Bane was handled in today’s finale. After his epic introduction, Bane was apparently killed by Fett in combat. It would surely be a waste to finally introduce him into live-action and then execute him one episode later, though, so maybe his death has been greatly exaggerated, and he’ll return elsewhere in the Disney Plus universe. In Ahsoka, perhaps? Who knows.

What we do know is that Dawson will be joined in Ahsoka by Hayden Christensen, once again reprising Anakin Skywalker after Obi-Wan Kenobi, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Rebels character Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in an undisclosed role. Another blue bad guy, Grand Admiral Thrawn, is expected to serve as the main villain.

While we wait for that to get here, the complete Book of Boba Fett can be streamed on Disney Plus now.