‘Star Wars’ fans agree this character has got to die in ‘Ahsoka’

Ahsoka is going to feature the return of many familiar faces in the Skywalker Saga, but it’s high time Dave Filoni let go of some of his Clone Wars characters — and the Star Wars fandom appears to be in agreement about the perfect candidate to be killed off.

That’s right, folks. Our Star Wars savior with his iconic fedora hat simply can’t continue to play it safe, especially when it comes to the post-Imperial timeline. Take Ahsoka herself. The character has been through hell and back and still she’s going. Not only did she survive the gruesome Clone Wars, manage to stay alive during Order 66, but she also lived through most of Palpatine’s rule, and even undermined the Empire at several points during Rebels.

Now, she’s back at it again, this time hunting Grand Admiral Thrawn alongside the rest of the Rebels crew. And while we don’t expect Filoni to simply write Ahsoka out — because that wouldn’t be in keeping with the unspoken Star Wars rule of never letting a character die a final death — perhaps it’s time for a certain associate of Ahsoka’s to meet his end.

I am, of course, referring to Captain Rex, who is among the handful of Clones that have lived past their allocated lifespan. It has yet to be confirmed if Temuera Morrison is reprising his role as the Jango Fett lookalike to portray Rex, but given his connection to Ahsoka, I’m willing to bet that he is one of the surprise additions to the story.

If he is, perhaps Dave Filoni should finally retire the character and give him peace. Folks over on the r/StarWars subreddit also seem to agree with that sentiment. Whether Ahsoka shows us what the character has been up to, or actually works up the courage to send him off in a heroic manner, Rex deserves a conclusion to his long and arduous Star Wars journey, and the Disney Plus show is the perfect point in the timeline to give it to him.

Ahsoka is slated for a Aug. 23 premiere on Disney’s streaming service.