When does ‘Ahsoka’ take place?

The Dave Filoni brand on Disney Plus has given some of the most remarkable entries of the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian introduced us to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and fatherhood in a beloved homage to the famous manga, Lone Wolf and Cub. But lest we forget, Filoni was also the father of Ahsoka Tano. Voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rosario Dawson will be picking up the mantle in her self-titled series.

But with Filoni’s influx of content, it can be hard to keep track of when and where everything takes place. Ahsoka was the Padawan to arguably one of the greatest Jedi, Anakin Skywalker, and was therefore present during the fall of the Empire. But after weaving in and out of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the timeline of Star Wars: Ahsoka needs to be pinned down.

According to an interview with GamesRadar+, Natasha Liu Bordizzo set the record straight. The actor will be portraying the live-action version of Sabine Wren in the upcoming series and revealed that Ahsoka would be taking place at the same time as The Mandalorian season three. The two series will reportedly be running in conjunction with each other. With the introduction of the Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) problem, it makes sense that the two would have some connective tissue. But that just leaves one question.

When does The Mandalorian take place, again?

Image via Disney Plus

Following The Mandalorian’s timeline is paramount to understanding where Ahsoka takes place. The series is Ahsoka’s first entrance into live-action, following her last appearance in Star Wars Rebels. In the highly regarded animated series, Ahsoka appears as a mentor in many ways until ultimately assisting Sabine in a mission that was a long time coming: finding Ezra. The final episode of Rebels gives a brief glimpse into the rebels finally accomplishing their goal of overthrowing the Galactic Empire with mentions of the Battle of Endor, which occurred in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The Mandalorian takes place sometime after that as Din Djarin makes a mention of the timeline in the first episode. He references the fall of the Empire, placing the show a few years after the Endor battle, which freed everyone from the Emperor’s control. Bounty hunting is a large industry in a world recuperating from decades of fascism. Some tendrils of the Empire remain, such as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) vying for control and the hunt for Grogu.

The Mandalorian season three takes place a few years after that, creating a somewhat concise timeline of events. Since Ahsoka takes place at the same time as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and Sabine’s hunting of Thrawn and Ezra takes place almost a decade after the two of them were swept up by Purrgil, never to be seen again. Hopefully, Ezra won’t hold it against his friends when they finally do what he asked and go looking for him.