‘Ahsoka’ once again underlines that spinning is not a good trick after all

Yes it looks cool, but this move has a zero percent success rate.

This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4.

Ahsoka episode 4 goes heavy on the lightsabers and we’re here for it. There are no less than four separate duels across this 35-minute episode and they’re a cut above what we’ve seen in other Star Wars live-action shows.

The most conclusive is Ahsoka taking on the mysterious Marrok. Not too far into the fight he ignites his double-bladed spinning lightsaber and advances on Ahsoka with it whirring like a propellor. Ahsoka calmly sidesteps Marrok and delivers a killing blow, revealing that he’s made of wind and ghosts (or something).

Image via Lucasfilm

But anyone who’s watched much Star Wars will know what’s going to happen the moment Marrok begins spinning his saber, as this move has a zero percent success rate. To rub some salt in the wound for Marrok, Ahsoka has direct experience in Rebels of dealing with Inquisitors pulling the ol’ spinny saber trick on her and easily defeating them.

Over in the wider world of Star Wars, we saw General Grievous in Revenge of the Sith trying this out only to get blasted by Obi-Wan (admittedly this was a close call), the Sith in the samurai episode of Star Wars Legends used it, and bit the dust, and opponents in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor fire it up, only to wind up as smoking heaps on the floor.

We get that to anyone other than a Jedi opponent it’s very intimidating to have what appears to be a whirling wall of red death headed your way, but the evidence is there that to any duellist with even a tiny bit of experience, it’s easy to counter.

So, if you’re ever squaring off with some snooty Jedi and want to put them in their place, keep your saber’s spinning function very firmly turned off, as once you start it up you’ve signed your own death warrant.