The ongoing ‘Ahsoka’ Marrok mystery just took an unexpected twist and got even weirder

This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode four

For weeks we’ve been theorizing about what’s going on with Ahsoka‘s mysterious lightsaber-wielding baddie Marrok. Dave Filoni must have known that introducing a powerful lightsaber duellist with a mask concealing his identity would launch a thousand fan theories. Well, as of the fourth episode, we have an answer… and a whole lot more questions!

In this lightsaber duel-heavy episode, we got Ahsoka squaring off against Marrok, who activated his spinny rotating saber and advanced. As is usually the case with this type of gimmicky weapon, it didn’t work out for him.

Ahsoka cooly sliced across his chest in what’s clearly a killing blow. But rather than simply fall to the floor, Marrok proceeded to explode in a shower of grey dust and an unearthly scream.

Image via Lucasfilm

So, aside from being a pretty good Kurosawa reference, what’s going on here? First up, it seems clear that Marrok wasn’t a corrupted Ezra Bridger, or Starkiller from The Force Unleashed, or even a reanimated Mace Windu.

So what is he? At this point we can only theorize, though as Morgan Elsbeth is a Nightsister, we suspect that their magic may be responsible. Marrok wears the outfit of an Imperial Inquisitor, so perhaps he’s a fallen warrior who’s been brought back from the dead to fight on for her.

If he’s really died once, perhaps he can make a comeback later in the show, but we’re still very confused as to what’s going on under that helmet. Also, if Morgan can resurrect people and turn them to her bidding, we can think of one character who’s just reappeared that’d be emotionally devastating for Ahsoka to return to the afterlife…

Ahsoka airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.