Who is the inquisitor in ‘Ahsoka?’

If you’ve been watching Ahsoka, you may be wondering who the dark helmet-wearing Inquisitor-looking character is in the series who duels with the titular character at one point. While we’re only three episodes in and more has yet to be revealed about the mysterious baddie, we can break down what we know so far, as well as touch upon popular theories about his secret identity.

While Marrok looks like an Imperial Inquisitor, that is actually his former occupation. Nowadays he is a mercenary who has most recently been hired by Diana Lee Inosanto’s Morgan Elsbeth “to carry out dark deeds,” according to Disney. In episode 3 of Ahsoka, he can also be seen working alongside Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati, with the pair’s quick exchange of dialogue representing the first time we’ve heard Marrok talk. That small milestone of hearing Marrok’s voice actually represents a possible debunk of a popular theory about who the villain’s true identity is, it turns out.

Fan theory: Marrok is Starkiller

Image via The Force Unleashed

One persistent fan theory about Marrok’s true identity is that he is actually Galen Marek — aka Starkiller — a character from the video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Adding fuel to the fire of this theory is that the original voice actor from the game, Sam Witwer, has been spotted in the credits of Ahsoka in an unconfirmed role. While this has not been ruled out completely as a possibility, Paul Darnell has continued to be credited for the role of Marrok, even in the episode where we heard the character’s voice, raising questions about whether Witwer could still be playing Marrok’s voice since he was not explicitly credited as such. Both Witwer and Darnell are veritable journeymen in their respective fields of voice work and stunt work and have played multiple characters within the Star Wars universe over the years so it’s a bit of a toss-up as to whether this theory will pan out one way or the other.

Fan theory: Marrok is Ezra Bridger

Ezra Bridger via Disney Plus/Eman Esfandi via Getty Images

Another popular fan theory that has yet to be fully debunked is that Marrok is actually Ezra Bridger – a Jedi padawan character from Rebels who Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren are actively looking for after he went missing. Lending credence to the theory is the fact that Marrok is a name in Arthurian legend who was a knight who got turned into a wolf by a witch. Since Marrok’s boss, Morgan, is also a witch, it would only make sense for Marrok to actually be Ezra and that this is an intentional nod to the classic piece of literature. However, it is notable that Ezra is credited as being played by Eman Esfandi in Ahsoka, according to IMDb, though we’ve yet to see the actor make his debut in the show three episodes deep. Unless Darnell’s credit as Marrok is solely as a stunt person, with the eventual reveal of his face being an entirely different actor, this theory could be just a fantasy. But you never know.

Other theories

Other theories about Marrok’s true identity range from being another Rebels character — Kanan Jarrus — or perhaps even a clone of Luke Skywalker himself made artificially from his discarded chopped-off hand. Another theory is that Marrok will be an entirely new character not seen in the Star Wars universe before. Personally, I’m ready to resurrect the “Darth Jar Jar” theory for my bid as to who Marrok really is.

New episodes of Ahsoka drop on Disney Plus every Tuesday.