‘Ahsoka’ pours gasoline onto the fires of ‘Star Wars’ fan theories with just a few words

Whoever's under that mask better be important or there's going to be a lot of upset fans.

The moment the mysterious masked Dark Jedi Marrak appeared in Ahsoka a million fan theories exploded into life. There are a number of candidates for their true identity: ranging from a corrupted Ezra Bridger, an alternative version of The Force Unleashed‘s Galen Marek, or obscure Jedi traitor Barris Offee.

Episode three poured more gasoline onto the fire, as this time Marrok spoke! Their dialogue was processed and artificial, though their line “As you wish” absolutely speaks volumes about their character, personality and rich backstory.

All too predictably the fanbase has reacted like someone’s kicked a hornet’s nest: “MARROK SAID MOUTH WORDS” and “you know who else speaks basic? EZRA”. Other half-joking candidates are Mace Windu, C-3P0 and, uh, Jar Jar Binks.

Ahsoka is indeed playing its cards close to its chest over who’s even delivering these lines. Paul Darnell is credited as playing Marrok on set, though who’s voicing him is as yet unknown. Longtime Star Wars voice actor Sam Witwer — who’s played Starkiller and Darth Maul — is listed in Ahsoka‘s credits under “additional voices”, though whether this is him as Marrak is a mystery.

Whoever’s under the mask this puzzle is going to continue to cause rampant fan speculation for some time yet. Our take is that the most likely candidate is indeed a corrupted Ezra Bridger, so perhaps the twist could be that he and Thrawn aren’t really in another galaxy could be revealed soon. On the other hand, if Marrak turns out to be some character nobody has heard of, expect the wails of disappointment from fans to echo from here to Tatooine