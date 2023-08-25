Is Starkiller about to make his ‘Star Wars’ canon return in ‘Ahsoka’? The theory, explained

Star Wars: Ahsoka has finally reached Disney Plus and fans aren’t quite sure how to feel about the series. Some are frustrated by the lack of payoff in the highly anticipated transition from animation to live-action for several Star Wars: Rebels favorites, while others are all aboard the deep space hype train. One thing is for certain for any causal viewer — there is a ton of deep lore involved in the first two episodes alone. One piece of which revolves around Sam Witwer, a criminally handsome actor best known for his voice-work in the animated series and for his role as Starkiller in 2008’s Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game.

Is Sam Witwer in Star Wars: Ahsoka?

Image via Disney Plus

In short, yes, Witwer is in the first two episodes of Ahsoka, but as of yet, there is only speculation on what part he plays. As a Star Wars animated alum, Witwer has plenty of avenues to enter the series. Through the years, he’s made several appearances in other Star Wars media, from The Book of Boba Fett, and Solo: A Star Wars Story, to the Star Wars Lego games, Battlefront, and Disney Infinity. Beyond his bit parts, Witwer has carried several story arcs, from his tenure as Starkiller, and filling Ray Park’s shoes as Darth Maul, to The Son, one of three enigmatic Force creatures introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

It’s no wonder then, that the actor was tapped to play “Additional Voices” in the first two episodes of Ahsoka, the only credit he’s listed under. Many fans are seeing the credit as proof that Marrok, the second apprentice to the mysterious Baylan Skoll, who exists outside the bounds of the Jedi and Sith, is actually Starkiller himself. The mysterious Marrok is skilled enough to hold his own against Ahsoka, but not good enough to beat her in a one-on-one fight. Marrok’s name is just similar enough to Starkiller’s given name, Galen Marek, that fans are starting to feel a burning excitement about the potential live-action introduction of the beloved Star Wars character.

Unfortunately, it’s most likely just Witwer lending his dulcet tones to help fill out the unintelligible whispering that overlays Sabine’s dreams about Ezra. Witwer has filled in for Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine plenty of times in the past, so we know he’s a champ when it comes to menacing mumbles. We’d love to see a world where Starkiller made a live-action debut, but the absolutely overpowered Sith-turned-Jedi might be too difficult to pull off in real life. For now, fans are left speculating and dreaming about the troubled clone’s transition to a streaming series.