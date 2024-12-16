‘You guys got two shows!’: Drunk man turns ‘Wicked’ into a crime drama when he stops movie to accuse innocent man of murdering his parents

The infectiousness of the music of Wicked has led to a controversial phenomenon among theater-goers — swathes of people are deciding to belt out the songs alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo during their screenings. One man decided to take the, um, interactive element of his own Wicked screening to a whole other level, however, when he got the film paused so that he could accuse someone of murder.

TikTok user @mymangofruitcup shared their recording of the wild moment during their showing of Wicked that saw a drunk and disorderly dude demand the attention of the whole room when he began loudly flinging bizarre accusations at unfortunate fellow film fan Jerry. “You live in your f***ing parents’ basement,” the man yells at Jerry, who appears to be trying to get the inebriated individual to calm down. When Jerry questions the man further he replies, “Jerry, stop this now, or I will tell them how you killed your parents.”

Although an altercation like this could have gotten messy, or at the very least been a nuisance to the rest of the screening, by the looks of things everyone seemed to be gripped by the unexpected additional entertainment, with the man’s unusual threats causing many to burst out in laughter. That’s despite this happening in the middle of the film!

It sure seems like someone had a few drinks of green elixir and threw themselves a little mixer…

It’s the fact that the staff actually paused the movie to deal with this guy that’s really shocking some people. “Wait did they pause the movie?” asked one comment of many. Others have a sneaking suspicion they can deduce something about this establishment: “That movie theater has a bar doesn’t it.” Some feel this drunken crime drama only added to the night’s entertainment. “You guys got two shows!” one joked.

Then there’s the whole true crime aspect of it all. “Who is Jerry and what did he do to his parents?” inquired someone, while another demanded further investigation: “Okay but has anyone checked on Jerry’s parents?” Can we get a Netflix docuseries on this, please? “This is legit the greatest thing I have ever seen in my life,” raved another comment. “Who is Jerry? Did he really kill his parents? What precipitated this? I have questions.” This may be the greatest comment in the thread, however: “Is this from wicked the book?” one icon asked innocently.

As of this past weekend, Wicked has magicked up $525 million from the global box office, meaning it is far and away the highest-grossing adaptation of a Broadway musical of all time (the previous record-holder was Grease, with its $400 mil total). You know what could’ve made it even more successful, though? Adding the immersive experience of having a drunk man accuse a random person of murder at every screening. You know, like how Elphaba’s wrongly slandered in the film? Universal, put that idea in your back pocket for Wicked: Part 2 next November…

