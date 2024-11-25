‘Out of touch’: Dwayne Johnson’s unpopular opinion about movie theater etiquette has ‘Wicked’ and ‘Moana’ fans up in arms

Dwayne Johnson has voted “Yes” on the referendum about singing along to musicals at the movie theater and, we’re sorry to say this, but it’s become abundantly clear that he hasn’t been to your run-of-the-mill cinema in a minute.

“Sing! You’ve paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing,” Johnson told BBC News at Moana 2‘s London premiere.

The 52-year-old actor is reprising his role as Maui in the soon-to-premiere sequel to Moana, and he’s given fans the green light to sing along to the new songs, including “Can I Get a Chee Hoo?,” the successor to his epic solo from the first film, “You’re Welcome.” Disney has even released the soundtrack ahead of time to get you ready for your screening.

“This is a terrible take,” weighed in one X user. “This man is out of touch. People who have paid their hard earned money for a ticket don’t want to hear Brenda who is sat a few seats away, screeching at the top of her lungs,” agreed another.

The discourse around the topic was mostly triggered by the smashing success of Wicked, the film adaptation of the equally popular eponymous Broadway musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Now that Wicked has officially pulled the musical genre out of the dungeon Hollywood had thrown it in, the people are in need of re-learning some movie-going etiquette. There’s a reason singing along is frowned upon by the Broadway community, and that same energy should carry over to movie theaters.

At a pop or rock concert, the sound is incredibly loud and part of the energy originates from the audience joining in. For theater and film, however, the experience should be about enjoying the performers’ more intricate craft — and you can’t very well do that if someone is attempting to hit the “Defying Gravity” notes in the row above you.

Though Johnson thinks paying “your hard-earned money for a ticket” grants you the right to belt out your favorite show tunes or Disney songs during a screening, he’s forgetting about everyone else who also paid to watch and listen to the film’s cast, not you. If you are that tempted to participate, either quietly hum along, or wait for your local theater chain to organize a special karaoke screening.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have also given their two cents

Wicked stars Grande and Erivo, both masterful singers, were a little more diplomatic with their stand on the heated debate, giving reason to both sides. “It’s tempting,” the Glinda actress told NBC. “I say, if you come the first time and you sing through, sing through. But come a second time and let us sing to you,” said the Elphaba performer. Grande’s real feelings about the topic almost jumped out from under all the media training, though. “If someone throws popcorn or their phone at you, maybe stop,” she joked.

Although there are no plans yet for Moana 2 sing-along screenings, Universal Pictures has announced Wicked showings specifically designed for viewers to join in (we assume, at the expense of the people watching other movies, like Gladiator II, in the next room). These will be happening starting Christmas Day across a thousand North American cinemas, per Variety. Disney previously did the same for Frozen and the first Moana, so we say Johnson and everyone desperate to show off their pipes in a rendition of “Can I Get a Chee Hoo?” should wait until then.

