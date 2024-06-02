TikTok knives disposal video
Image via TikTok / timewasntinyourfavour
Category:
Social Media
News

‘You have literally blown my mind’: Woman wants to know how to dispose of old knives without looking like a murderer, and we’re stumped

It's quite an alarming quandary, when you think about it.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 10:26 am

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after asking a question most people didn’t realize they didn’t know the answer to — and it’s left many confused people scratching their heads.

Recommended Videos

The lady called Charlotte, whose TikTok username is timewasntinyourfavour, had recently purchased a new set of kitchen knives and soon realized she had no idea what to do with her old ones.

In a 15-second video, she looks bewildered, unsure where to put the used utensils. She asks if she should put them in the amnesty bin, dump them in the local river, wrap them up like a criminal, put them in a carrier bag, or take them to the police station. Fortunately, fellow TikTokers were on hand to reply with some helpful (and not-so-helpful) suggestions.

What did TikTok suggest?

@timewasntinyourfavour

♬ Eulogy by Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan Snippets

While some users acknowledged that this was a genuine quandary (Rachel Mc said, “you have literally blown my mind because ive never thought what to do with an old knife yet,” and CPDragon replied, “Does this mean I’ve kept every knife I’ve ever owned? because I’ve never thought about this”), others offered their own ideas.

One helpful suggestion was from user ruby, who suggested a “second hand shop?” Another came from user Aimee Purcell, who said, “there should be a bin out the front of the police station, like the green clothes donation ones, especially for knives.” User Seth Redacted wrote, “I wrapped mine up in duct tape and paper towels under the tape, and then thrown out.”

Less helpful (but funnier) suggestions were also provided. User EmmaBowker689 suggested, “Leave in cupboard never to be used again.” User MARLEY said, “Ngl I’ve chucked mine just in bin.” User ezachulation chimed in with, “keep them for when you don’t wanna wash the new ones.”

On a serious note, hopefully, the replies to this TikTok helped anyone looking to dispose of old knives safely — or do you have a better solution to this mystery? It’s amazing how social media can be productive when used correctly (and if you are ready to weed through absolutely hilarious but useless advice).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Hall of fame level marketing’: First major peek at ‘The Boys’ season 4 smashes real world borders of coincidence and fate
Homelander in The Boys
Homelander in The Boys
Homelander in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Politics
Politics
‘Hall of fame level marketing’: First major peek at ‘The Boys’ season 4 smashes real world borders of coincidence and fate
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 2, 2024
Read Article ‘I need to know what she ordered’: Man shows up to restaurant with blow-up date, baffling staff
Man shows up to restaurant with blow-up date
Man shows up to restaurant with blow-up date
Man shows up to restaurant with blow-up date
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I need to know what she ordered’: Man shows up to restaurant with blow-up date, baffling staff
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 2, 2024
Read Article What was the Biden campaign’s response to Donald Trump’s ‘unhinged’ speech? 
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
What was the Biden campaign’s response to Donald Trump’s ‘unhinged’ speech? 
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Hall of fame level marketing’: First major peek at ‘The Boys’ season 4 smashes real world borders of coincidence and fate
Homelander in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Politics
Politics
‘Hall of fame level marketing’: First major peek at ‘The Boys’ season 4 smashes real world borders of coincidence and fate
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 2, 2024
Read Article ‘I need to know what she ordered’: Man shows up to restaurant with blow-up date, baffling staff
Man shows up to restaurant with blow-up date
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I need to know what she ordered’: Man shows up to restaurant with blow-up date, baffling staff
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 2, 2024
Read Article What was the Biden campaign’s response to Donald Trump’s ‘unhinged’ speech? 
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
What was the Biden campaign’s response to Donald Trump’s ‘unhinged’ speech? 
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Daryl McCormack casting in Knives Out 3
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Knives Out 3’ decision to cast ‘Bad Sisters’ star Daryl McCormack under fire as his problematic beliefs stop being a secret
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Chris Evans and signing an Israeli bomb controversy
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Did Chris Evans sign a bomb?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 1, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.