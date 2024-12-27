‘You have seen NOTHING bro’: Boyfriend calls out his girlfriend for her messy room, but the internet hits back at him instead

A messy room is a rite of passage, especially for a teenage girl. At this point, having clothes thrown all over the room and music blaring is pretty much an aesthetic.

Even on TikTok, people agree that it’s gross when a teenage boy has a messy room. But for a teenage girl, a messy room symbolizes girlhood, teen rebellion, and a picture-perfect image from a coming-of-age film. Girls embrace the chaos in a fun, vibrant way that boys simply do not understand or even have the capacity for.

Unfortunately, that’s just not something that everyone understands. One boyfriend on TikTok made a video of his girlfriend’s room, joking that she told him it was just “a little missy.” He then opened the door to show a small pile of clothes on the floor. A curling iron and hair dryer were strewn about and the bed was unmade with the comforter bunched up in the middle.

You could certainly still see the floor and the pile of clothes was minimal at best. If anything, the room looked like the aftermath of a girl getting ready to go out and deciding what to wear after only an outfit change or two.

That being said, her boyfriend had no idea how much worse it really could’ve been.

Commenters were quick to issue a correction, letting the unassuming boyfriend know that his girlfriend’s mess was minimal at best and nothing compared to the havoc they’d created in their own rooms.

“You have seen NOTHING,” one commenter noted while others estimated that this particular room could be spotless in three to five minutes. Others said that the video was the perfect example of what their own rooms look like AFTER they’ve been cleaned. One even noted that this room was the cleanest that they’d seen so far.

On the opposing end, fellow boyfriends chimed in to say that their girlfriends have food, pots and pans, and makeup strewn about in their respective rooms. One said their girlfriend wouldn’t even let him go in the room if there were just three items on the floor.

According to Alpine Maids, having a messy room can indicate that a person is creative or even ingenious. It may even demonstrate that that person is willing to try new things and rejects the rules. However, it can also be a sign of mental illness. People who struggle with depression or even OCD may live in messy spaces because they have a difficult time feeling motivated to clean them. However, cleaning that space can be the first step in overcoming a depressive cycle.

Of course, messiness is pretty common for a teenager. We all had our messy room phase in high school when clothes, shoes, homework, and makeup were scattered about the floor. Many of us have seen messy rooms much worse than the one in this viral video, although maybe some of us were able to successfully hide that from our partners.

Apparently the girl in this video needs to hide her mess a little better, so as not to end up the subject of another viral TikTok. Then again, if a messy room is sometimes a clear indication of a clever and creative person, then maybe this particular girlfriend is a keeper with a bright, creative future ahead of her.

