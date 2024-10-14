‘Hurricane AND fire proof?’: Your jaw will drop when you see the one thing that survived of a woman’s home after two separate disasters

Sometimes there really is nothing to do but laugh. TikTok is the go-to place for gallows humor in the wake of distressing or dark events, as you can bet it will take all of five minutes for the app’s users to turn a tragedy into something rib-tickling. The destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Helene is no exception, and this reaction to the worst possible outcome of the twister coming true will genuinely take your breath away, and not just from laughter.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

In an advertisement that the company would probably kill for, but in this case didn’t even have to pay for, TikTok user @kaylee..jpg revealed just how invincible Flex Seal’s hurricane proofing really is. “Everyone likes to wonder if the Flex Seal hurricane proof goop works,” Kaylee says, as the camera focuses on said goop lining her doorway. “And it did,” she continues, as she steps backwards to reveal that the proofed doorway is virtually the only thing that remains standing of her totally demolished abode. “It even withstood the fire that came after,” she deadpans, while the rest of us pick our jaws up off the floor.

@kaylee..jpg yall @Flexseal hurricane seal works!! thanks hurricane helene for the test ride 😧 !! ♬ original sound – Kaylee?♡

All are in agreement: Flex Seal needs to help Kaylee out in this dire time of need after she just did them a solid with this ultimate ad for their product, which has been viewed by over 15.8 million people at the time of writing. “You should be compensated for this advertisement,” someone wrote in the comments, while other admitted, “You SOLD ME on the Flex Seal….” Kaylee herself even got in on the action, replying to a comment with: “flexseal should to sponsor this video.”

Others were blown away (er, sorry, poor choice of words) by Kaylee’s incredible ability to see the funny side of such a gut-wrenching development. “Girl I so appreciate your sense of humor despite this horrible situation,” one gushed. Others were concerned with the practicalities: “My fiance said but how do you get it off? Me well not with fire.”

Kaylee promised she would provide an update once the hurricane had abated, and sure enough she did. While her first video was designed to make us laugh, this second one will no doubt make you cry. For this one, Kaylee repurposed the light-hearted sound of her original post to startling effect, playing it over stark shots of her utterly destroyed house, from which only her Flex Sealed doorways remain erect.

Kaylee has attached a GoFundMe to her TikTok account, so those willing to lend her some aid after she’s lost everything but her doors can help out.

“Hi, my name is Kaylee and im 19,” she explains in her message to donors. “During Hurricane Helene, my house had 4 feet of flooding, causing the power to short out and burn my house down. I evacuated with my dogs only hours prior, and now will have to replace/buy anything as all my familys possesions were burned up. Any donations will go to clothes and necessities for me, my parents, and my dogs. This devastation has reached far, but a little will go a long way for us. Thank you.”

At present, Kaylee has only raised 11% of her target, as she and her family set about rebuilding their lives from the ground up. As many have noted, Flex Seal owes her for this one, so let’s hope the company’s generosity is just as unimpeachable as their hurricane-proofing products.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy