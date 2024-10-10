‘That text was so cold’: Heartless employer fires employee while she’s evacuated from a devastating hurricane

The recent Hurricanes Helene & Milton were frankly devastating to millions of people, who had to leave their homes in a hurry, unsure of what they would return to (well, except for one intrepid Florida Man who claimed he’d ride out the storm).

While some TikTokers were busy making videos of themselves doing dumb things on TikTok, others shared truly heartbreaking stories. Among them, TikToker @heathercaffeinated revealed in a video that she was fired — via text message! Losing your job under any circumstances is rough, but during a hurricane evacuation? That’s a whole new level of awful.

@heathercaffeinated was in the process of evacuating from Asheville, North Carolina when she received a text from her employer informing her that she would be getting her last paycheck that day. Except, plot twist, the paycheck never came. With only $1.24 to her name, the news of her firing was a shove into the abyss. Oh, and did I mention that her apartment was still without power, water, internet, or cell signal?

The TikToker finally evacuated on Wednesday. Incredibly, she was then told that to receive her two weeks of severance pay, she must return to Asheville — now a disaster zone — to retrieve a printer and all company files, all within a mere two-week window. It’s outrageous to expect someone to navigate a disaster-struck area for something that could surely wait until the situation stabilizes.

Thankfully, the TikTok community rallied around @heathercaffeinated, offering advice and support. Many suggested she report her employer to the state and file for unemployment “ASAP,” as they still owed her a full paycheck for the hours she worked. Others pointed out that her salary of $34,000 for 25 hours per week fell below the new FLSA minimum as of July 1, 2024, meaning her employer may have let her go to avoid paying the higher required salary. Shady, much?

If the allegations are proven true, the employer could face claims for unpaid wages. Additionally, the FLSA allows for “liquidated damages” which are equal to the amount of back pay owed, essentially doubling the financial penalty. For example, if an employer owes $5,000 in unpaid overtime, the total with liquidated damages could escalate to $10,000.

Let’s not forget the bigger picture here

Hurricane Helene was a Category 4 beast at its peak, causing an estimated $38.5 billion in damages. That’s billion with a “b,” folks. And amidst all this chaos, we had politicians like former President Donald Trump claiming that disaster relief funds were being diverted to support migrants. FEMA and the White House were quick to shut down these rumors, but the damage was done. Misinformation spread like wildfire, with some claiming individuals would only receive $750 for their losses. In times of crisis, the last thing we needed was baseless fearmongering and division.

While politicians are busy spinning tales, people — no, let’s call them what they are: flesh-and-blood humans — like @heathercaffeinated —who is literally down to her last few cents– are struggling to keep their heads above water. If we can’t come together in times of crisis and lend a helping hand to those who need it most, then what’s the point of this whole “society” thing anyway?

