Bouncer TikTok
Image via @htkchris22/TikTok Photo by Yuri_Arcurs/Getty Image
Category:
Social Media

‘Your patience and respect is legendary’: Man tries to argue the law with unimpressed bouncer, but he’s not budging

'Not him trying to gaslight the bouncer.'
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 11:34 am

Few things in this life are guaranteed. Death and taxes are easy go-tos, but the antics of a drunk man are nearly as predictable as these societal permanents.

Recommended Videos

Give a man enough liquor and he will make you regret it. Whether it be due to his irritating drunken buffoonery or his inability to hold said liquor, you’ll end up dreaming of sober days within a few hours of babysitting an intoxicated man-child. Not all men descend into such adolescence at the sight of alcohol, of course, but bouncers can spot a loudmouthed lush from a mile away.

Despite their utter inability to maintain a coherent thought, a good argument is also a drunk man’s favorite past time. That puts bouncers like TikToker Big Chris in a tough spot, as they work to remain calm and rational while debating any number of issues with an inebriated would-be patron.

Like the differences between local and national law, a strange choice of topic that came up between the TikTok bouncer and a recent almost-customer. Clearly intoxicated, a man approached Big Chris’ club looking for entry, but without an ID he was sent on his way.

Or he would have been, if the man had ever learned to take “no” for an answer. Instead of taking the L and acknowledging that no ID = no entry, the man stuck around for several grueling minutes in a failed attempt to argue his way into the club.

@htkchris22

Im a full grown male 😒 #security #nightlife #fyp #viral #foryoupage #foryou #summertime

♬ original sound – BIG CHRIS

Tossing out arguments with absolutely no substance, the man proclaims that, as an “American citizen” he’s apparently born into the right to access any club he wants. He attempts to brush the state law off as nothing but a “rule,” and even asks “who’s enforcing that law,” but is ultimately slapped down with a glorious and succinctly stated “me” from the bouncer.

The intoxicated club goer goes on to provide a lengthy argument without a lick of substance, first explaining why he lacks ID before proclaiming that he is a “full grown male adult” and thus should not require identification, regardless of silly little things like laws. Big Chris is shockingly patient as he nods and affirms his way through the pointless tale, but the conversation still ends the same way it started: With Chris pleasantly informing the would-be patron that “you’re not coming in here, so have a good night.”

May we all attain even an ounce of the patience Chris brings to work with him on a daily basis. He displays enviable levels of courtesy across uploads to his channel, which frequently feature him shutting down wannabe club goers just like the “full gown male” he denied entry. Its a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it, and Chris does it with impeccable style.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘I hope I haunt his dreams’: Retail employee had the perfect mic drop moment when she was screamed at by an irate customer
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘I hope I haunt his dreams’: Retail employee had the perfect mic drop moment when she was screamed at by an irate customer
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘$3 though?’: TikToker reminisces on the time his mom got drunk and listed his brother for sale on eBay
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘$3 though?’: TikToker reminisces on the time his mom got drunk and listed his brother for sale on eBay
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Sorry to the male doctors I may have offended’: Hero female doctor snaps into action when patient refuses to be operated on by men
TikToker posing in the mirror at the hospital
TikToker posing in the mirror at the hospital
TikToker posing in the mirror at the hospital
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Sorry to the male doctors I may have offended’: Hero female doctor snaps into action when patient refuses to be operated on by men
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Well played, pilot, well played’: Pilot makes hilarious, wholesome announcement to entire plane to embarrass his ‘Olympics medal-winning’ cousin
TikTok screenshots via @shivleadbetter
TikTok screenshots via @shivleadbetter
TikTok screenshots via @shivleadbetter
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Well played, pilot, well played’: Pilot makes hilarious, wholesome announcement to entire plane to embarrass his ‘Olympics medal-winning’ cousin
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘You clocked in just to clock her’: Woman tries to drown her neighbors in noise complaints, but her own misdeeds catch up to her
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘You clocked in just to clock her’: Woman tries to drown her neighbors in noise complaints, but her own misdeeds catch up to her
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I hope I haunt his dreams’: Retail employee had the perfect mic drop moment when she was screamed at by an irate customer
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘I hope I haunt his dreams’: Retail employee had the perfect mic drop moment when she was screamed at by an irate customer
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘$3 though?’: TikToker reminisces on the time his mom got drunk and listed his brother for sale on eBay
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘$3 though?’: TikToker reminisces on the time his mom got drunk and listed his brother for sale on eBay
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Sorry to the male doctors I may have offended’: Hero female doctor snaps into action when patient refuses to be operated on by men
TikToker posing in the mirror at the hospital
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Sorry to the male doctors I may have offended’: Hero female doctor snaps into action when patient refuses to be operated on by men
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Well played, pilot, well played’: Pilot makes hilarious, wholesome announcement to entire plane to embarrass his ‘Olympics medal-winning’ cousin
TikTok screenshots via @shivleadbetter
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Well played, pilot, well played’: Pilot makes hilarious, wholesome announcement to entire plane to embarrass his ‘Olympics medal-winning’ cousin
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘You clocked in just to clock her’: Woman tries to drown her neighbors in noise complaints, but her own misdeeds catch up to her
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘You clocked in just to clock her’: Woman tries to drown her neighbors in noise complaints, but her own misdeeds catch up to her
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 11, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.