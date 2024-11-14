‘Your patience is something to be studied’: Aggressive passenger and unfeeling flight attendant nearly get woman booted from West Jet flight
The TikToker said it was the most "dehumanizing experience I’ve ever had on a plane.”
Tom Disalvo
|
Published: Nov 14, 2024 05:15 am
Another day, another serving of airplane chaos courtesy of TikTok, this time in the form of a WestJet flight attendant named Tricia and an aggressive passenger.
Recommended Videos
TikTok user Charlet (@chihyechung) was the unfortunate recipient of this chaos, and she took to the platform to document her ordeal, which she described as “the most distressing, dehumanizing experience I’ve ever had on a plane.” It all kicked off when the passenger seated behind Charlet began “continuously hitting and pushing my seat for over 20 minutes.” When she looked back to see what the issue was, the passenger told Charlet to “F**K OFF,” at which point Tricia intervened.
Instead of remaining impartial, Charlet claims that the flight attendant “threatened” to offboard her from the plane and even get arrested. Charlet said the remainder of the 4.5 hour flight was torturous, as she was unable to stop both the flight attendant and her crew from “talking to/harassing me while the passenger who verbally accosted me was free to do as he pleased and was fully protected.”
The accompanying video provides more context around the situation, as Charlet is seen compliantly moving, in response to Tricia’s orders, and being told that she could be “offloaded.” Things deteriorate even further once Tricia spots that Charlet is filming, with the two seen exchanging words as the flight attendant refuses to be recorded. Tricia tells Charlet it was her who was cursing and not the other passenger, explaining that it is “illegal to be belligerent and unruly” on the plane.
Charlet asks repeatedly why “I am being blamed” for the situation and tells Tricia that her “bias is showing because this is discriminatory.” Charlet goes on to outline the double standard in how Tricia treated her and the other passenger, as the flight attendant grows increasingly angered by Charlet’s recording. By the end of the video, we see that Charlet is served papers by another flight attendant “explaining my potential arrest” upon landing.
While it’s unclear what exactly happened when Charlet landed at her destination, we do know that she lodged an official complaint with WestJet, which she shared in a follow-up TikTok video. Charlet also shared footage of Tricia talking much more calmly with the other passenger, as well as videos of the flight attendant not knowing the pilot’s name.
Legions of viewers flocked to Charlet’s defence. “Your patience is something to be studied,” one user wrote in reference to Charlet’s continually calm demeanor, with another adding that the video “was so infuriating to watch.” Elsewhere, commenters took aim at Tricia, saying she has “the energy of an evil elementary school teacher,” and criticizing her for “not even listening” to Charlet’s concerns.
Published: Nov 14, 2024 05:15 am