‘Would’ve been on a witch hunt’: Smoker flirts with the no fly list after sneaking a smoke not once, not twice, but 3 separate times on flight

Everyone has their vices. Of course, some, like going to the gym, are healthier than others. But even if they are unhealthy, our habits do not define us unless we allow them to get out of control and become an annoyance or even a danger to others around us.

This individual on a Delta flight is one such example. Their addiction has gotten the better of them because they seemingly cannot abide by the rules and are willing to risk not being able to board a Delta flight ever again.

Travel TikToker janelleonajet recorded a TikTok video showcasing the pilot’s warnings to the unknown passenger, who decided to take their chances and sneak a smoke an unbelievable total of three separate times. Most people willing to bend the rules and put their vices above decorum would likely only dare to get their nicotine intake once and be glad not to have been caught. Not this person. This individual seemingly thrives on living on the edge of the knife and either doesn’t care about the consequences or is overconfident in their ability not to be held accountable. Either way, it takes a certain level of selfishness to behave in this manner.

Out-of-control smoker

@janelleonajet someone decided to smoke not once, not twice, but THREE times on our 6 hour flight over the ocean 🤯 absolutely wreckless. thank you to our wonderful @delta crew for being so diligent and for keeping us all safe 🙏🏻 ♬ original sound – janelle — @janelleonajet

I understand it’s hard to hold off smoking for many hours when you have a dependence. Over 1 billion people around the world smoke. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020 22.3% of the world’s population were tobacco users, with men having higher percentages of smokers than women.

We do not know if this individual is a man or a woman, nor do we know whether they got caught. All we can infer from the video is that this person is so self-centered they think they are not only above the law but also act as if their needs are more important than all the other passengers. Chances are they were not the only smoker on that airplane, however, the others, as sensible people, know not to put their nicotine cravings above decency.

“I flew from PA to TX to WA and didn’t vape once until I landed in Sea Tac. Was I grumpy? Yes. Did I follow the rules? Also yes,” wrote one netizen.

Other commenters shared their own personal experiences: “I was on a flight when they caught the guy coming out on the lav when the alarm went off. When we landed, several cop cars rolled up. Took him off in cuffs before we could deplane.”

When asked whether the person in question was held accountable, Janelle replied, “they knew who it was, and the person obviously denied it 😅 I’m not sure if anything happened when they tried to get off the plane though as they were seated behind me.”

In a subsequent video, Janelle explained why she had been recording at the time of the announcements, and that was because the same pilot who had to threaten an unruly smoker with the No Fly List is actually a pretty cool guy who challenged his passengers to a clever activity to pass the time.

@janelleonajet Replying to @Roscovian I take 60 flights a year and have never had a pilot do this before 🤯 ♬ original sound – janelle — @janelleonajet

My mother has been a flight attendant for 35 years and never in her whole career has she witnessed a pilot engaging in this fun way with their passengers. She has, however, seen her fair share of ill-mannered passengers like this one, who cannot seem to have the fortitude and levelheadedness to not break the social and formal rules by giving in to their vice and being a nuisance to everyone else around them in the process.

